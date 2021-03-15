Oscar nominations 2021, list of all award nominees

Entertainment

They have already been officially unveiled Oscar nominations 2021, with all the nominees who will be part of the 93rd Academy Film Awards.

David Fincher’s Mank was the big winner, reaching ten nominations.

This year’s gala has had to be postponed due to the current situation of the pandemic, from February 28 to the next April 25, 2021. These will be all the nominees who will be present at the prestigious ceremony.

Full list of nominees for the Oscars 2021

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial of the 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly, a country elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Costume Design

  • Emma
  • The mother of blues
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

Best Original Soundtrack

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Threatening
  • News from the big world
  • Soul

Best Animated Short

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If something happens to me, I love them
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Best short film

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Better sound

  • Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea
  • Mank
  • News from the big world
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Borat 2
  • The father
  • Nomadland
  • One night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

  • Judas and the black Messiah
  • Threatening
  • A promising young woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Chicago 7 trial

Best Leading Actor

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, The Mother of the Blues
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Leading Actress

  • Viola Davis, The Mother of the Blues
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, A Promising Young Woman

Best animated film

  • Onward
  • Beyond the moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best photography

  • Judas and the black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News from the big world
  • Nomadland
  • The Chicago 7 trial

Best direction

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell, A Promising Young Woman

Best documentary

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The mole agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

Best Documentary Short

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

Best Editing

  • The father
  • Nomadland
  • A promising young woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Chicago 7 trial

Best international film

  • Another round (Denmark)
  • Better Days (Japón)
  • Collective (Romania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly: A Country Elegy
  • The mother of blues
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Best Original Song

  • Fight for You, Judas and the black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice, The Chicago 7 Trial
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
  • Io Si (Seen), Life ahead
  • Speak Now, One night in Miami

Best film

  • The father
  • Judas and the black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Threatening
  • Nomadland
  • A promising young woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Chicago 7 trial

Best Production Design

  • The father
  • The mother of blues
  • Mank
  • News from the big world
  • Tenet

Better visual effects

  • Love and Monsters
  • Midnight sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

What are your favorites for the Oscars 2021 gala?

