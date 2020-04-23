Oscar Nominee, ‘Candy Bird of Youth’ Actress Dies – Variety

Shirley Knight, who was twice Oscar nominated for greatest supporting actress, for “The Darkish on the Prime of the Stairs” (1960) and “Candy Bird of Youth” (1962), and gained a Tony and three Emmys, died on Wednesday of pure causes in San Marcos, Texas. She was 83.

Her daughter, actress Kaitlin Hopkins, paid tribute to Knight in a prolonged Fb put up.

Knight continued to work as she approached 80, reprising her position as Mother in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” in 2015 after showing within the 2009 authentic.

In 1997’s “As Good as It Will get,” starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt, Knight performed the mom of Hunt’s character; the New York Instances referred to as her efficiency “tenderly humorous.”

Different movie credit of latest classic embrace Luis Mandoki’s “Angel Eyes” (2001), starring Jennifer Lopez; thriller “The Salton Sea” (2002); “Grandma’s Boy” (2006); Rebecca Miller’s “The Non-public Lives of Pippa Lee” (2009), with Robin Wright; “Our Fool Brother” (2011), toplined by Paul Rudd; and 2014 horror movie “Mercy,” based mostly on a narrative by Stephen King.

The eight-time Emmy nominee gained for a visitor look on “Thirtysomething” in 1988, and boasted twin wins in 1995: for supporting actress in a miniseries or particular for “Indictment: The McMartin Trial” and for visitor actress in a drama for an look on “NYPD Blue.” She was most not too long ago nominated in 2006 for guesting on “Determined Housewives” as Phyllis Van de Kamp, the mom of Steven Culp’s Rex Van de Kamp.

In recent times, she had guested on “Sizzling in Cleveland” in 2010 and “The Mob Physician” in 2012.

The actress gained her Tony, for featured actress in a play, in 1976, for her efficiency in Robert Patrick’s “Kennedy’s Kids.” In 1997 she was nominated for greatest actress in a play for Horton Foote’s Pulitzer Prize winner “The Younger Man From Atlanta.”

Whereas the William Inge play “The Darkish on the Prime of the Stairs” needed to be censored to make it to the massive display in 1960, the Delbert Mann-directed movie sported fantastically wrought performances from Robert Preston and Dorothy McGuire, as a pair in a sexless marriage, and of Knight as their daughter, incomes the younger actress her first Oscar nomination.

In Richard Brooks’ adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ “Candy Bird of Youth” (1962), she performed the lady, Heavenly Finley, daughter of Boss Finley, for whom the Hollywood gigolo portrayed by Paul Newman comes again to his small Southern city (with some problems alongside the best way). The actress thus earned her second Oscar nomination.

Additionally in 1962 Knight secured her first starring position, because the younger harmless who should make do within the girls’s jail image “Home of Ladies.”

In 1966 she starred with Candice Bergen, Joan Hackett and Elizabeth Hartman within the Sidney Lumet-directed adaptation of Mary McCarthy’s novel “The Group,” about a number of girls who graduate from faculty amid the Melancholy and start their lives.

The subsequent 12 months Knight starred reverse Al Freeman Jr. within the Anthony Harvey-helmed “Dutchman,” an adaptation of LeRoi Jones’ racially and sexually explosive play that takes place in a single subway automobile through which a blonde lady makes specific advances to a black man, her precise motivations initially unclear; her habits results in homicide. Knight’s efficiency was broadly lauded, with “Dutchman” a nominee for a Golden Lion on the Venice Movie Competition.

In Richard Lester’s ’60s basic “Petulia” (1968), additionally starring Julie Christie and George C. Scott, Knight performed the ex-wife of Scott’s character.

In 1969 the actress starred, with James Caan and Robert Duvall, in Francis Ford Coppola’s early movie “The Rain Individuals,” through which she performed a dissatisfied housewife who takes to the street and heads west, selecting up the brain-damaged former soccer performed portrayed by Caan alongside the best way. Many critics in contrast the flawed movie to “Simple Rider.”

Thus ended the last decade that noticed Knight’s most compelling performances on movie. Later she appeared in motion pictures together with “Past the Poseidon Journey”; 1981’s “Limitless Love,” through which she performed the mom of Brooke Shields’ character; Richard Rush’s 1994 psychological thriller “Shade of Night time,” through which she performed the widow of a psychiatrist with a secret; “Stuart Saves His Household” (1995), starring Al Franken; and the 1996 remake of “Diabolique” that starred Sharon Stone and Isabelle Adjani.

Knight studied appearing on the Pasadena Theatre Faculty, and with Jeff Corey and Lee Strasberg on the Actors Studio.

She made her (uncredited) movie debut with a minor position within the adaptation of Inge’s “Picnic” in 1955 and her credited big-screen debut in James Clavell’s war-adventure film “5 Gates to Hell” (1959). By 1961 she had acquired her first Oscar nomination.

Regardless of her expertise, she didn’t seem regularly on Broadway, making her debut in 1964 in a extremely regarded revival of Chekhov’s “The Three Sisters” through which she performed Irina. Two years later, she appeared in “We Have At all times Lived within the Fort,” which had a really temporary run. In 1969 she appeared within the authentic play “The Watering Place,” which had an excellent briefer run — a single efficiency (excluding previews). She lastly hit pay grime in 1975 with Patrick’s “Kennedy’s Kids,” selecting up the Tony for greatest featured actress in a play.

After greater than twenty years away, Knight returned to Broadway in 1997 to star with Rip Torn in Horton Foote’s “The Younger Man From Atlanta,” drawing a Tony nomination for greatest actress in a play.

Knight additionally labored steadily in tv starting in 1957. She guested on “Playhouse 90,” “77 Sundown Strip,” “Hawaiian Eye” and, many years later, on “Legislation & Order,” “Legislation & Order: SVU,” “L.A. Legislation,” “NYPD Blue,” “Ally McBeal,” “Home” and “ER.” The actress additionally appeared in lots of TV motion pictures, together with HBO’s “If These Partitions May Discuss” (1996).

Knight was married to actor Eugene Persson from 1959 till their divorce in 1969, and to British playwright John Hopkins from 1969 till his dying in 1998.

She is survived by a daughter by Persson, actress Kaitlin Hopkins, and a daughter by Hopkins, author Sophie C. Hopkins.