Oscar Nominee Lesley Manville Boards Britbox, PBS’ ‘Magpie Murders’

Peter Cattaneo will direct and Lesley Manville will star in a six-part collection adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s acclaimed crime novel “Magpie Murders” for PBS Masterpiece and BritBox U.Ok.

The U.Ok.’s Sony Footage Tv-backed Eleventh Hour Movies (“Alex Rider”) is producing. Horowitz will adapt his novel.

“Magpie Murders” was revealed in 2016 and appeared on a number of best-seller lists together with The New York Occasions and Los Angeles Occasions, and received the Macavity Award for finest novel. It’s the first e book within the Susan Ryeland thriller collection, of which the sequel, “Moonflower Murders,” was launched final 12 months and is presently within the New York Occasions bestseller checklist.

Manville will play Ryeland, an editor who’s given an unfinished manuscript of creator Alan Conway’s newest thriller novel, with little thought it’ll change her life.

Manville mentioned: “Followers of Anthony Horowitz’s extremely acclaimed, thrilling novel might be totally delighted that it’s being made right into a six-part drama. I couldn’t be happier to be enjoying Susan Ryeland. What a wonderful character for me to grapple with.”

Manville is an Oscar and BAFTA nominee for “Phantom Thread,” and can take over from Helena Bonham-Carter within the position of Princess Margaret within the last seasons of Netflix collection “The Crown.” She was just lately honored as a Commander of the Most Glorious Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her companies to drama and charity.

In the meantime, Cattaneo’s function directorial debut “The Full Monty” (1997) was a field workplace smash and received the very best movie BAFTA. His credit additionally embrace “Army Wives” (2020), and the acclaimed BBC comedy collection “Rev” starring Tom Hollander and Olivia Colman.

Cattaneo mentioned: “Anthony has tailored his novel into splendidly witty and richly layered scripts. Two cleverly intertwined tales, and a number of fascinating characters led by Lesley Manville make this an irresistible alternative for a director.”

“‘Magpie Murders’ is a detective drama like no different and I hope it’ll delight and beguile audiences in equal measure,” mentioned Horowitz.

Will Harrison, managing director of BritBox U.Ok., mentioned: “Lesley Manville and Peter Cattaneo are heavyweights of the British movie and tv business, and we couldn’t be extra delighted to announce their involvement.”

Jill Inexperienced, chief govt of Eleventh Hour Movies, added: “Lesley is one in all our most interesting performing skills and it’s great to have an actress on the high of her sport to convey Susan Ryeland to life. Peter is a superb and skilled director who will seize the extraordinary and distinctive tone of the thriller.”

Susanne Simpson, govt producer for Masterpiece, mentioned: “Anthony’s ‘Magpie Murders’ is a superb thriller inside a thriller, and we’re so excited that Lesley and Peter will convey their distinctive skills to this collection.”