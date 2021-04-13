Oscar Nominee Leslie Odom Jr. Performs ‘Converse Now’ at the BAFTA Awards

This previous weekend, singer, songwriter and actor Leslie Odom Jr. carried out “Converse Now” at the BAFTA Awards as a part of its opening night time ceremony. The night was hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo in a digital ceremony.

Talking at the Selection Artisans Awards final week, the double Oscar nominee mentioned he and fellow songwriter Sam Ashworth had two weeks to provide you with an finish track for Regina King’s directorial debut, “One Night time in Miami.”

Of the Academy Award-nominated track, Odom Jr. mentioned, “She (Regina King) confirmed us an early minimize of her lovely movie and we went to work. We solely had two weeks. For those who use your time nicely, every week is loads of time; there are a whole lot of hours in every week. We simply stored coming again to it and making it higher each time we got here again — doing our greatest, anyway, making an attempt to be artisans, you realize.”

The track performs over the finish credit of the movie, which facilities round a number of discussions between real-life figures and mates Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Sam Cooke (Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

In the movie, it follows Odom Jr.’s heartwarming rendition of Cooke’s traditional “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Music supervisor Randall Poster, who labored on the movie, says, “‘Converse Now’ is such a compelling track that matches the film. It’s a interval piece and you’ve got this authentic track, however I really feel they captured the spirit and emotion of the film. It doesn’t really feel contrived. It feels natural to the film.”

Watch the efficiency above.