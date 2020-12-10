Oscar Nominee Uli Edel to Direct ‘Shadow Tune’

Uli Edel will direct “Shadow Tune,” the story of the bond between a Chinese language music pupil and his Jewish classmate.

The movie is a feature-length model of the 2017 quick “A Youngsters’s Tune” and boasts a screenplay by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Robert Nelson Jacobs (“Chocolat”). Edel is an Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker who beforehand directed “The Baader Meinhof Complicated” and “Houdini.”

The characteristic movie will likely be produced by Sid Ganis and Nancy Hult Ganis at Out of the Blue Leisure, and The H Collective’s Kent Jianhui Huang and Mark Rau, who was just lately named CEO of THC Germany. Ganis, who’s on the board of THC, produced “A Youngsters’s Tune,” which gained prime awards at greater than 20 movie festivals worldwide.

“Shadow Tune” was impressed by a real story and is ready in up to date instances with flashbacks to World Warfare II. It follows two music college students who meet whereas attending a U.S. faculty, the place they’re requested to carry out an unpublished piece for his or her tutorial necessities. They quickly uncover that they’re enjoying the identical track. As they each race to show possession, they uncover household secrets and techniques main again to a long-lost, shared historical past in Shanghai when the Chinese language offered the one protected haven left for over 20,000 Jews fleeing Hitler’s oppression in Europe.

Edel is a German director whose credit embody “Final Exit to Brooklyn” and “Physique of Proof.” “Baader Meinhof Complicated” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2008 for international movie, and he earned an Emmy nomination in 2015 for guiding for a restricted collection, film or dramatic particular for “Houdini.” He additionally directed the TV movies “Tyson,” “Rasputin: Darkish Servant of Future” and “The Mists of Avalon.”

Edel is represented by The Gersh Company.

The H Collective just lately introduced their subsequent movie, “The Winery,” a coming-of-age pic penned by Tory Kamen and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Filming will begin subsequent 12 months in Italy.