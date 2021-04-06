Oscar Nominees Qualify as Essential Workers for Academy Awards

Oscar nominees and their friends will qualify as important employees to attend the upcoming Academy Awards, the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences introduced in a letter on Tuesday.

“These concerned within the Oscars manufacturing, like nominees and their visitor, qualify for the important work objective waiver, and subsequently are permitted to journey to and from the testing middle, rehearsals, and Academy-organized actions in the course of the lead as much as the Oscars manufacturing, together with, after all, the award present,” the letter reads. “The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to seize the danger of every particular person attending the occasion.”

Producers have frequently maintained that the ceremony is being shot like a film so implementing important employee standing follows the protocol for movie and tv shoots in the course of the pandemic.

Relying on a person’s danger evaluation, arrival dates to quarantine in time for the Oscars are April 20 for home vacationers and low-risk worldwide vacationers, and April 17 for high-risk worldwide vacationers.

“If you happen to journey into Los Angeles County from exterior of California, you want to self-quarantine for 10 days after you arrive and will not work together with anybody throughout these 10 days besides the folks in your family, i.e. folks with whom you reside,” the letter continues. “If you happen to journey into Los Angeles County solely for important work functions, you continue to have to self-quarantine (when not working) for 10 days and will not work together with folks apart from these essential to conduct your important work.”

All nominees and friends should have a minimal of two COVID-19 PCR checks carried out by the Academy’s vendor and a complete of three checks within the week main as much as the Oscars.

The letter provides journey and testing examples. As an illustration, somebody who flies in from London can arrive as late as April 20. “Testing: Pre-travel PCR. You’ll take a look at mail in/in-person on the nineteenth (we provide) mail-in/in-person on the twenty second (we provide) and take a look at in-person on the JW Marriott on the morning of the twenty fifth.”

The letter additionally features a chart for nominees and friends to finest work out their particular restrictions.

Every nominee and their friends should current a journey and quarantine plan to the Academy for approval. Data is due no later than April 8, with revisions submitted by April 12. All info will likely be reviewed by the Oscars’ COVID advisor, Dr. Erin Bromage. It should “stay non-public and be destroyed on or earlier than Might 10,” the letter reads.

Reps for the Academy didn’t remark for this story.

The 93rd Oscars will likely be broadcast stay April 25 on ABC from Union Station in downtown L.A. and the Dolby Theatre.