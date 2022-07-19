Oscar Ruggeri’s strong reflection on River Plate’s present: “It stopped being fearsome”

* The analysis of the Cabezón on the irregular current affairs of the Millionaire

River Plate going through one of the moments of greatest irregularity since the beginning of the era of Marcelo Gallardo in 2014. Eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores (they fell 1-0 in the series against Vélez) and seven units from the top in the Professional League, they also lost two of their greatest figures (Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández), who were transferred in impressive figures, but at the same time they left two holes that were difficult to fill in the squad.

In this context, after advancing to the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, the Millionaire left two points in his visit to Fortín for the local tournament, after the blue V tied 2-2 through a conquest by Abiel Osorio in discount time. Oscar Ruggeriformer multi-champion central defender of the Band (he obtained, among other stars, the only Intercontinental Cup that inhabits the showcases of Núñez), was forceful when speaking of this new process of reconstruction that River is experiencing.

In the middle of the debate on the program F90by ESPNburst in with a strong reflection: “River ceased to be fearsome”. The driver Sebastián Vignolo heard him and gave him the opportunity to expand. “It stopped being that team… Do you remember when we said, River comes out and it seems that they are afraid of him? They lost their fear of him”, added the former coach of San Lorenzo and Independiente.

“When he comes out, he doesn’t go over you like he did before, he was going to put pressure on you. remember when the teams wanted to go out playing, they could not go out playing, he recovered the ball very high. And today he could not change”, concluded the world champion with Argentina in Mexico 1986.

Ruggeri was historically praising Gallardo’s cycle, but today he detected that he lost the solidity and that unbeatable profile that characterized him. It has already happened during several stretches of these eight years, for example, in part of 2017 and in the first half of 2018. However, the Doll always managed to reinvent himself and fight until the end.

The former link has a contract with River until the end of 2022 and two titles appear along the way that he can fight: the Argentine Cup and the Professional League. In this last competition he will receive Gimnasia La Plata at the Monumental next Thursday from 9:30 p.m., for the ninth date. And he will seek to discount the difference with respect to the leaders and rediscover himself with a recognizable physiognomy, in pursuit of being fearsome again.

