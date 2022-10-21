Óscar Ustari starred in a dramatic penalty in Mexico: he cut it off, fainted and ended the game with a bloody nose

Worrying situation with Oscar Ustari in Mexico



A dramatic moment was experienced this Thursday during the semi-final first leg of the Liga MX in which Pachuca won by 5-2 to the Monterey Striped. The Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari he fainted after stopping a penalty against his compatriot Rogelio Funes Mori and had to finish the game with bandages on his nostrils because his nose was full of blood, although that did not prevent him from playing the game until the end.

It all started when there were only a little less than 15 minutes left to play, when the Argentine goalkeeper from 36 yearswho emerged in the inferiors of Independiente, committed an unnecessary penalty against Jesus Gallardowhich opened the possibility for scratched to tie the dispute for the third time. In that violation, Ustari He received a blow to the nose that caused a hemorrhage.

After being reviewed by the doctors of the Tuzoswho put a couple of dressings like plugs in his nose to prevent bleeding, Oscar Ustari he showed off with a spectacular cover up Funes Mori which allowed his team to hold the lead. However, the worst came later: during the celebration, the goalkeeper fell to his knees and lost balance on the pitch.

Óscar Ustari had to wear earplugs to prevent bleeding from his nose and ended the match feeling dizzy.

Medics from his team rushed back to the area to revive him. After several minutes, Ustari stood up and was able to finish the match that ended with victory by 5-2 of Pachucawhich leaves the Rayados with the obligation to beat the Tuzos the next Sunday.

“I felt very dizzy, with strange sensations because due to my mistake things could have changed, but luck played in our favor. I felt very dizzy; I jumped and felt a buzzing in my head, because I was still dizzy. I asked the result again because I had an idea but I wanted to be sure how far we were going”, declared Oscar Ustari to the microphones of Clear Brand at the end of the match.

As reported ESPNthe Argentine goalkeeper asked on at least two occasions what the score was between Pachuca y Monterreysince after losing a lot of blood he had some dizziness during the match.

“Marino is doing studies, we still don’t have the doctor’s report, Óscar Ustari lost a lot of blood and was a little dizzy, but in the locker room he was fine”, he acknowledged William Almadacoach of Pachuca. “I think the blow was not to the head, it was to the nose and that caused everything, it was not to the skull. The truth is that I do not know the protocols, I am not a medical specialist and if the medical doctors left it, it is because I could continue, ”added the DT.

