Óscar Valdez defended the work of Eddy Reynoso prior to Canelo vs Golovkin

Óscar Valdez supported the work of the Canelo Team with Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

saul Canelo Álvarez prepare to face Gennady Golovkin in the third fight that will put an end to the rivalry with the Kazakh, therefore the expectation of what may happen in the match has caught the attention of world boxing fans. But, part of the background that haunts the Canelo Already Eddy Reynoso is the recent defeat with Dmitry Bivol.

Recent fight losses and departures from the Canelo Team recently invaded the Eddy Reynoso gymwhich is why sports analysts have questioned the coach’s ability to recover from his last defeat and be at the best level against Golovkin.

Recently the fighter who came out in defense of the Reynoso’s work it was Oscar Valdez. The Sinaloan boxer supported the camp of the Canelo in an interview with the YouTube channel there is shot and, despite the fact that several fighters have left the gym, Valdez assured that he will remain firm with him.

Óscar Valdez defended the work of Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Though The King also lost his WBC championship against Shakur Stevenson in April 2022, he assured that the defeats serve to move forward. He added that the recent losses of the Canelo Team cannot define the entire trajectory of Edison Omar Reynoso in world boxing, he even described it as unfair the criticism that the coach has received prior to his next duel against Triple G.

“I am grateful to Eddy Reynoso, he is a great coach, Just because we lose doesn’t mean we’re done, that the coach is finished, that he is not a good coach. It’s just like that in life; when Eddy Reynoso is winning, let’s all go, he is the best in the world. Now that we lost, people are already throwing garbage at it, it’s a little unfairbut that’s the way it is,” Valdez said.

And it is that after Saúl Álvarez did not get the WBA light heavyweight beltthe sports commentators and the fans went against everything that the man from Jalisco has achieved with Eddy, but Valdez assured that as much as Canelo like the coach they have met with triumphs due to the legacy they have together.

After Saúl Álvarez did not get the WBA light heavyweight belt, the fans demerited everything that the man from Jalisco has achieved with Eddy (Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

Óscar was encouraged to share his point of view of what happened in the ring against Dmitry Bivoland although the Mexican fighter lost by decision of the judges, to The KingAlvarez competed at the same level as the Russian even though he had to move up to 175 pounds when he is used to fighting at 168.

“Canelo has been jumping divisions and has been winning, his last fight he lost, but they didn’t hit him, they didn’t humiliate him in the ring. I mean he competed at a level that is not his, in a division that is not his,” he pointed out.

It should be remembered that in that fight, Saúl ended his engagement with Bivol until the twelfth round, although he was noted to be tired at the end of the fight, there was no knockout and lost by split decision.

Óscar Valdez assured that he will continue training at the Canelo Team with Saúl and Eddy (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

In relation to the rumors surrounding Óscar Valdez and his alleged departure of the team that leads the Canelo Álvarezthe former super featherweight champion denied those versions, assured that people confuse appearances and immediately create erroneous versions.

And it is that after Valdez was seen in Mexico training in other gyms, they considered that he would be looking for other options. so clarified Oscar Valdez.

“I normally train with him when there is a fight and when there are no fights, I come and train here at my house in Hermosillo, Sonora, with trainers, friends of mine and people often confusepeople say ‘he’s looking for a coach’, they see me with another coach and say ‘he already wants to leave’ but The truth is, no”, he finished.

