Óscar Valdez reappeared after losing his WBC championship: “I have a lot to do”

The Sonoran boxer, Oscar Valdezexplained what will happen to his career after lose the WBC super featherweight world championship (World Boxing Council) last April. After he failed to defend his crown against Shakur Stevensonit was questioned what would happen to the member of the Canelo Team.

Recently, Valdez himself explained what is to come in his professional career and assured that he still has a lot to do in world boxing, so he ruled out that it was the decline of his career. In interview with The sports diary confirmed that he will continue to compete since winning or losing is part of boxing.

He added that, although he was aware of the difficulty of presenting his title, He left satisfied with the result he got on April 30 against the American boxer and made it clear that he will continue to seek more challenges and goals in his professional sports career.

Valdez himself explained what is to come in his professional career (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“I feel good, calm. We knew that we were going to a difficult fight due to the rival’s style; In boxing you win and you lose. We have to keep moving forward, I still have a lot to do in my career”.

Despite the fact that Óscar Valdez had already defended his title against the Brazilian Robson Conceicao, with a resounding victory, on this occasion he did not manage to get the expected result and had to give up his fajilla of the CMB to Stevenson, who achieved the unification of the division after defeating Óscar Valdez.

Although at the moment he does not have any scheduled fights, he confirmed that his plans include becoming world champion in his category again. Under the advice of Eddy Reynosoand all the members of the Canelo Teamwill prepare to compete for the belt he retained from February 2021 to April 2022.

Óscar Valdez was WBC super featherweight champion from February 2021 to April 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“We are going to work hard in the gym to become world champions again. I hope to return soon, I will discuss it with my company Top Rank and with my trainer Eddy Reynoso. We are young and we have many challenges ahead”, he sentenced.

In relation to what plans he has to imitate Saul Canelo Álvarez, in order to change weight, denied the probability because at the moment his goal is focused on 130 pounds, a category that he already dominates and that he considered could be where he will get results.

“We see ourselves facing any champion at 130 pounds, I don’t see myself going down or up in division. I will stay at this weight”

Mexico City will seek to break a Guinness Record the next Saturday June 18 with the biggest boxing class in the world. For this, the Zócalo Capitalino will become the ring that will receive all the participants, boxing fans and the different emblematic figures of boxing that will command the session; One of the attendees at the macro sporting event would be Óscar Valdez.

Part of the cast that will wait for the base plate for the Massive Boxing Class and that is already confirmed is Andy Ruiz, the Destroyer.

On the eve of the sporting event, Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the World Boxing Council (CMB), revealed part of the surprises that will be on the Zócalo plate and one of them is about the participation of the Mexican-American boxer who was the heavyweight championship until 2019. The class will start promptly at 08:00 hrs.so that the appointment is from 06:30 hrs to coordinate all the details of the class.

