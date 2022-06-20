Óscar Valdez revealed his interest in a rematch with Shakur Stevenson

despite losing the world championship, Valdez was confident of becoming champion again

Oscar Valdez was left without a title in the World Boxing Council (CMB) after losing the featherweight belt ante Shakur Stenvenson last April 30. Even though he experienced his first loss in his entire professional career, he assured that is willing to star in a rematch with the American and continue with his career in world boxing.

At the end of your participation in the Massive Boxing Class From Mexico City, Oscar Valdez spoke with Infobae Mexico and advanced his interest in starring in a second chapter with StevensonHe also clarified that he is willing to measure himself against any rival that comes along.

Although at the moment he has not entered into negotiations with any specific rival, he did explain that different names are already around the The King and among them he mentioned Shakur Already Emanuel Cowboy Navarrete so it would be a matter of time to see how Valdez’s likely rivals will shape up:

Óscar Valdez is ready for a rematch with Shakur Stevenson (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“There are many rivals, there are many possible rivals, the division is hot, many very good fighters are rumored Vaquero Navarrete, a rematch with Shakur, with a Brazilian, whoever is in front of us, we take the fight with a lot”

The only thing that the native of Nogales, Sonara, is clear about is that he wants to be world champion againso I would be willing to contend in any organism of the super feathersso the WBC would not be the only target in mind as he assured that he will rise from the defeat he experienced months ago.

“Any championship that is put in front of me with pleasure; there are four organisms, any of the four organisms that the opportunity presents itself, I will gladly take it. I repeat, we will rise from this defeat and we are going to move forward, that is the goal”.

Óscar Valdez defended the Canelo Team (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

The start of activities Canelo Teamcommanded by Eddy Reynoso y Saul Alvarezhas not been favorable because all the members of the team that have fought in the first semester of 2022 have registered defeats. Given this, Valdez defended the effort of his coach.

He assured that the losses they have had so far are not synonymous with bad results, but rather they are “experiences” that only add “learning”for which he considered that boxing is like that and that they will get ahead of the streak that both he and Saúl have experienced.

“They are not losses, they are just experiences, learning. Then it is lost, they are learning I repeat. We have to keep training hard, we’re not going to let it keep us down; This is sport, this is boxing, this is life.”

Óscar Valdez in the massive boxing class in the CDMX Zócalo (Photo: Luz Anahí Coello/Infoabe México)

And it is that after having received different criticisms and opinions that supported him for having lost his WBC championship explained: “You win or you lose, they send you to the canvas you get upyou shake it off and continue in life, so that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”

On the chances of fighting in Mexico City, just like Andy RuizÓscar Valdez clarified that it is something he has always thought, it will only be a matter of negotiations to agree on the meeting. “Many times I have thought that, it depends on the promoter and the television station if they are willing, but I will gladly. I am willing to lower the bag in order to fight in our country, “he concluded.

The King participated in the Guinness Record that the Mexican capital obtained after carrying out the massive class with a total of 14,299 participants. In it were world boxing celebrities such as Mariana Barbie Juarez, Jackie Nava, Andy Ruiz among many more.

