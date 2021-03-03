Oscar Winner Danis Tanovic Boards Serbian-Hungarian Series ‘Frust’

Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic (“No Man’s Land”) has boarded the high-end comedy-drama sequence “Frust,” which is at the moment being developed by Serbia’s Firefly Prods. and Hungary’s Joyrider.

The six-episode sequence follows a younger author struggling for recognition. The author immediately turns into a neighborhood celeb after by chance taking pictures a petty legal who’s been terrorizing his neighborhood. Manufacturing of the sequence is slated for 2022.

“Frust” is amongst a slate of initiatives being introduced on the European Movie Market by Firefly, the Belgrade-based manufacturing outfit co-founded by Ivana Mikovic and Boban Jevtic.

Additionally in growth is “Absolute 100,” a six-episode sequence based mostly on the hit movie by Srdan Golubović, which tells the story of a proficient beginner shooter who reluctantly kills a neighborhood legal when her household is threatened. Golubović, whose drama “Father” unspooled within the Berlinale’s Panorama sidebar final 12 months, will lead the administrators staff.

Impressed by real-life occasions, “Black Marriage ceremony” (pictured) is a 10-part sequence a couple of police inspector who finds himself pulled right into a battle towards the forces of darkness whereas investigating a bloody bloodbath in a distant village. At present in post-production, “Black Marriage ceremony” is slated to premiere on the Sarajevo Movie Competition this August earlier than airing regionally in October.

The corporate can be exploring worldwide gross sales of “The Household,” a five-episode historic sequence set within the days earlier than the arrest of Slobodan Milosevic, which is able to premiere regionally this month.

Regardless of the pandemic, Firefly has formidable plans for 2021. Together with constructing a brand new studio complicated in Belgrade, the corporate will movie the six-episode sci-fi teen drama “Block 27” and the 10-episode drama “The Kids of Evil.” It additionally continues to develop the sequence “Rabies” and “Gorilla” for the worldwide market.