Oscar Winner Kristof Deak Starts Shooting Feature Debut ‘The Grandson’

Hungarian writer-director Kristóf Deák, who received an Academy Award for finest live-action brief, has began capturing his debut theatrical characteristic, “The Grandson.”

The approaching-of-age drama, disguised as against the law thriller, with darkly comedian undertones, will shoot for 40 days on location in Budapest. NFI World Gross sales is dealing with international distribution, with an anticipated launch date in autumn 2021.

The solid contains rising actor Gergely Blahó, and Tamás Jordán, who appeared in Oscar nominated “On Physique and Soul” (2018), in addition to “Time Stands Nonetheless” (1981), “Candy Emma,” and “Pricey Böbe” (1992).

The movie facilities on quiet 28 year-old workplace supervisor Rudi, the “good man” everybody can rely on. When his beloved grandpa falls sufferer to a very ruthless rip-off, his comfy world is turned the other way up. Pushed by guilt and a need to deliver justice to the criminals, Rudi begins his personal investigation, descending into the world of petty crime – and discovering peculiar allies alongside the way in which.

The crime within the movie, the so-called “grandparent rip-off,” is a type of phone fraud, the place the scammer pretends to be a grandchild in misery, asking “grandma” or “grandpa” for cash to assist remedy an pressing, threatening scenario.

Deák feedback: “The story of ‘The Grandson’ is predicated on a really private expertise – my very own grandpa fell sufferer to scammers. I’m thinking about what a mean good man like myself can do when pushed out of his consolation zone to begin a journey of vengeance, to serve justice for his family members. How far can one go earlier than changing into a very totally different individual?”

“The Grandson”

Courtesy of Flashback Media/Balazs Glodi

Deák is finest recognized for “Sing” (Mindenki), Academy Award winner for finest live-action brief in 2017, in addition to “Greatest Recreation Ever” (2018) and “Captives” (2019).

The producer is Tamás S. Zákonyi, whose credit embody native blockbuster “Búék!” and Steven Spielberg’s “Munich,” on which he served as line producer. The manufacturing firm is Flashback Media, and the price range was $3.4 million (HUF 1.04 billion). The DoP is Róbert Maly (“Sing,” “Preparations to Be Collectively for an Unknown Interval of Time”), and the unique rating is by Ádám Balázs (“Sing,” “On Physique and Soul”).