Oscar winners 2021, record with all of the Academy Awards

This morning the gala of the Oscars 2021, probably the most prestigious within the historical past of cinema. It used to be an evening with some awards disbursed, even if the large winner of the night used to be Nomadland, which gained the award for absolute best movie, absolute best director and absolute best actress.

The daddy He used to be now not a long way at the back of and awarded Anthony Hopkins absolute best actor (even if he used to be now not provide to obtain it), presenting the award after absolute best image (a convention that used to be damaged).

The entire winners of the Oscars 2021

Those had been all winners of the Oscars 2021.

Highest Main Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Steel

Chadwick Boseman, The Mom of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Highest Main Actress

Viola Davis, The Mom of the Blues

Andra Day, The USA vs. Billie Vacation

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Girl

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, A Promising Younger Girl

Highest movie

The daddy

Judas and the black Messiah

Mank

Threatening

Nomadland

A promising younger lady

Sound of Steel

The Chicago 7 trial

Highest Unique Track

Battle for You, Judas and the black Messiah

Listen My Voice, The Chicago 7 Trial

Husavik, Eurovision Track Contest

Io Si (Noticed), Lifestyles forward

Talk Now, One night time in Miami

Highest Unique Soundtrack

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Threatening

Information from the large international

Soul

Highest Enhancing

The daddy

Nomadland

A promising younger lady

Sound of Steel

The Chicago 7 trial

Highest pictures

Judas and the black Messiah

Mank

Information from the large international

Nomadland

The Chicago 7 trial

Highest Manufacturing Design

The daddy

The mummy of blues

Mank

Information from the large international

Guiding principle

Highest Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Shut, Hillbilly, a rustic elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Higher visible results

Love and Monsters

Middle of the night sky

Mulan

The One and Simplest Ivan

Guiding principle

Highest Documentary Brief

Colette

A Concerto Is a Dialog

Do No longer Cut up

Starvation Ward

A Love Track for Latasha

Highest Animated Brief

Burrow

Genius Loci

If one thing occurs to me, I really like them

Opera

Sure-Other people

Highest quick movie

Feeling Thru

The Letter Room

The Provide

Two Far away Strangers

White Eye

Highest Animated Movie

Onward

Past the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Higher sound

Greyhound: Enemies Beneath the Sea

Mank

Information from the large international

Soul

Sound of Steel

Highest course

Thomas Vinterberg, Some other Spherical

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, A Promising Younger Girl

Highest Gown Design

Emma

The mummy of blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Highest Make-up and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly: A Nation Elegy

The mummy of blues

Mank

Pinocchio

Highest Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial of seven

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Evening in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Steel

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Highest global movie

Some other spherical (Denmark)

Higher Days (Japón)

Collective (Romania)

The Guy Who Bought His Pores and skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)

Highest Unique Screenplay

Judas and the black Messiah

Threatening

A promising younger lady

Sound of Steel

The Chicago 7 trial

Highest Tailored Screenplay