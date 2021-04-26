Oscar winners 2021, record with all of the Academy Awards

This morning the gala of the Oscars 2021, probably the most prestigious within the historical past of cinema. It used to be an evening with some awards disbursed, even if the large winner of the night used to be Nomadland, which gained the award for absolute best movie, absolute best director and absolute best actress.
The daddy He used to be now not a long way at the back of and awarded Anthony Hopkins absolute best actor (even if he used to be now not provide to obtain it), presenting the award after absolute best image (a convention that used to be damaged).
The entire winners of the Oscars 2021
Highest Main Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Steel
- Chadwick Boseman, The Mom of the Blues
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Highest Main Actress
- Viola Davis, The Mom of the Blues
- Andra Day, The USA vs. Billie Vacation
- Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Girl
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, A Promising Younger Girl
Highest movie
- The daddy
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Mank
- Threatening
- Nomadland
- A promising younger lady
- Sound of Steel
- The Chicago 7 trial
Highest Unique Track
- Battle for You, Judas and the black Messiah
- Listen My Voice, The Chicago 7 Trial
- Husavik, Eurovision Track Contest
- Io Si (Noticed), Lifestyles forward
- Talk Now, One night time in Miami
Highest Unique Soundtrack
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Threatening
- Information from the large international
- Soul
Highest Enhancing
- The daddy
- Nomadland
- A promising younger lady
- Sound of Steel
- The Chicago 7 trial
Highest pictures
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Mank
- Information from the large international
- Nomadland
- The Chicago 7 trial
Highest Manufacturing Design
- The daddy
- The mummy of blues
- Mank
- Information from the large international
- Guiding principle
Highest Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
- Glenn Shut, Hillbilly, a rustic elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Higher visible results
- Love and Monsters
- Middle of the night sky
- Mulan
- The One and Simplest Ivan
- Guiding principle
Highest Documentary Brief
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Dialog
- Do No longer Cut up
- Starvation Ward
- A Love Track for Latasha
Highest Animated Brief
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If one thing occurs to me, I really like them
- Opera
- Sure-Other people
Highest quick movie
- Feeling Thru
- The Letter Room
- The Provide
- Two Far away Strangers
- White Eye
Highest Animated Movie
- Onward
- Past the moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Higher sound
- Greyhound: Enemies Beneath the Sea
- Mank
- Information from the large international
- Soul
- Sound of Steel
Highest course
- Thomas Vinterberg, Some other Spherical
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, A Promising Younger Girl
Highest Gown Design
- Emma
- The mummy of blues
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Highest Make-up and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly: A Nation Elegy
- The mummy of blues
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Highest Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial of seven
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Evening in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Steel
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Highest global movie
- Some other spherical (Denmark)
- Higher Days (Japón)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Guy Who Bought His Pores and skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)
Highest Unique Screenplay
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Threatening
- A promising younger lady
- Sound of Steel
- The Chicago 7 trial
Highest Tailored Screenplay
- Borat 2
- The daddy
- Nomadland
- One night time in Miami
- The White Tiger