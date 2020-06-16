Oscar-Winning Punkrobot Places ‘Guitar & Drum’ with 9 Story – Variety

9 Story Distribution Worldwide has taken world gross sales rights to animated TV present “Guitar & Drum,” co-produced by Chile’s Punkrobot Animation Studio, producers of the Academy Award-winning brief “Bear Story” and Brazil’s Hype Animation.

A 52-part preschool collection, “Guitar & Drum” celebrates variety following these two musical devices who, with different devices, are all finest associates. Every instrument has a novel sound, however once they come collectively they will make an exquisite melody.

“’Guitar & Drum’ is an exquisite collection with essential messages about inclusivity which we’re thrilled to convey to a global viewers,” stated 9 Story’s Candice Chambers.

The collection is directed by Antonia Herrera and María Elisa Soto-Aguilar.

“Preschool collection often ship a optimistic message and the core of our present is to advertise variety. ‘Guitar & Drum’ has a minimalist aesthetic and technically is admittedly easy and clear so that youngsters can perceive and relate to it,” stated Gabriel García at Porto Alegre-based Hype, which produced Brazilian CG-animated hit “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” nominated at this month’s Quirino Awards within the TV collection class.

9 Story Distribution Worldwide is the distribution arm of 9 Story Media Group, a content material manufacturing and distribution firm primarily based in Toronto with amenities in Dublin, New York and Bali, amongst different cities. The corporate is dedicated to children and family-focused mental property, and took the Tribute Award for finest distributor of the yr at 2018’s Cartoon Discussion board. Productions embody “Tangled: The Collection” and “Daniel’s Tiger Neighborhood.”

Based mostly in Santiago de Chile, Pato Escala’s Punkrobot credit soak up “Bear Story” and preschool collection “The Adventures of Muelín and Perlita.”

Not too long ago, Punkrobot, Hype and Milton Guerrero’s Lima-based Crimson Animation Studios (“The Adventures of Ugo and Serena the Whale”) launched Los Amigos, a three way partnership to construct a shared manufacturing slate.