Oscars 2021: 7 Posthumous Contenders Including Chadwick Boseman

Probably the most somber a part of one of the best day of the yr — the Oscars — is when the ceremony takes a pause to recollect the artists which have left us. This upcoming Academy ceremony will possible be as devastating as ever with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging our nation and trade. One remark as we stay up for the awards panorama is a bigger than ordinary depth of posthumous artists within the working for an Oscar nomination in a number of classes. Whereas not all of them could find yourself coming to fruition, the narrative of the season may encompass saying “farewell.”

At the moment of writing, it appears as if seven particular person artists can be within the working for Academy recognition over a number of classes. The present document of most posthumous nominations in a single yr got here in 1991 when Howard Ashman landed three separate music credit for Disney’s “Magnificence and the Beast” whereas the opposite got here from Carol Sobieski, who landed in tailored screenplay for “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes.”

Probably the most notable is Chadwick Boseman, who can be competing for performing consideration for George C. Wolfe’s upcoming “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” Distributed by Netflix, the early buzz has been that Boseman is beautiful in his remaining display screen efficiency. Whereas the streaming platform has but to substantiate his class placement in lead or supporting, a supply near the awards marketing campaign says a supporting actor run is the most definitely trajectory. Boseman, who handed away in August after a personal battle with colon most cancers, will even have one other alternative with a poignant flip as Stormin’ Norman in Spike Lee’s summer time hit “Da 5 Bloods,” the place his co-star Delroy Lindo will marketing campaign for a greatest actor nomination.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” additionally stars Viola Davis and relies on the August Wilson play. Wilson was the final particular person to obtain a posthumous nomination in 2016 for Denzel Washington’s “Fences,” 11 years following his loss of life. The movie is ready to be launched on Dec. 18.

Netflix has three posthumous contenders this yr. Together with Boseman, they’ll be sensitively dealing with the marketing campaign for “Mank” and its late screenwriter Jack Fincher, father of director David Fincher. The late Fincher, who handed away in 2003, wrote his script within the Nineteen Nineties and was supposed to begin filming following David Fincher’s “The Recreation.” Starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, the movie which tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the author of “Citizen Kane,” is the kind of film that AMPAS sometimes loves because it follows previous Hollywood. With the added nostalgia of black-and-white cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” is already producing a number of early awards buzz.

If nominated for greatest authentic screenplay, Jack Fincher can be the primary posthumous nominee within the class since Robert Alan Authur for 1979’s “All that Jazz.” If he gained, he can be simply the second writing posthumous winner ever following Sidney Howard for 1939’s “Gone with the Wind.”

“Mank” presently is undated however is predicted this awards eligibility yr.

The day earlier than “The Hate U Give” opened in theaters in 2018, the world misplaced the proficient screenwriter Audrey Wells. This previous weekend, Netflix unveiled its latest animated enterprise “Over the Moon,” for which Wells wrote the script. An exquisite and heartbreaking story, the movie has the products to be aggressive in lots of classes exterior of animated function together with authentic music, sound and even authentic screenplay. Positive to catch on addictively with youngsters, mother and father will even fall for its allure and music, which may even put the movie within the combine for a greatest image spot. If it succeeded there, it could be the primary animated movie to make the highest prize lineup since 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”

“Over the Moon” can be launched on streaming Oct. 23.

The late veteran actor Brian Dennehy handed in April 2020 on the age of 81 and has been extremely revered over his four-decade profession. Following his passing, FilmRise launched Andrew Ahn’s “Driveways,” and whereas not broadly seen by audiences, the film presently holds an ideal rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Uniquely, the movie certified for the Impartial Spirit Awards final yr, the place it was nominated greatest actress (Hong Chau) and greatest first screenplay. “Driveways” didn’t seem on the 344 function movie submission record for 2019.

Over his profession, Dennehy gained a Golden Globe for the TV adaptation of “Loss of life of a Salesman,” together with a PGA Award for long-form tv. He additionally managed 5 Emmy nominations in his profession, together with his most up-to-date in 2005 for the Showtime film “Our Fathers.”

It’s not all in regards to the actors and writers this yr as a couple of artisans are additionally searching for recognition. Pixar will double up on paying their respects as their upcoming “Soul” has a music from Curtis Mayfield, that’s lined by Jon Batiste. It’s nonetheless unclear if it will likely be submitted or is eligible because the late singer-songwriter died in 1999. One other animated hopeful “Onward,” which focuses brilliantly portrays grief and loss, misplaced Robb Gibbs, certainly one of its animation artists this yr. Whereas Gibbs is not going to be one of many credited nominees if “Onward” musters Oscar’s consideration, he’s a technical artist that may garner consideration from different teams just like the Annies. Gibbs was one of many credited writers on Disney’s “Pocahantas.”

One of many unsung heroes of movies is the make-up and hairstylists who don’t obtain the popularity they deserve. Charles Gregory Ross, a pivotal and revered hairstylist had his skills in lots of initiatives over his profession earlier than her premature passing in April. One of many few Black artists that truly labored on Black actors and actresses hair, a criticism that has been made typically in Hollywood, Gregory has a chance to make substantial historical past with the Academy.

We’ll get to see his work within the upcoming “America vs. Billie Vacation” with Andra Day and Trevante Rhodes. Early appears of the Paramount Photos launch counsel he may discover himself in rivalry for the make-up and hairstyling class which might mark two historic feats if he’s cited. Not solely would he be the primary posthumous nominee of the class within the 92-year historical past, however he would even be the primary Black particular person to be nominated within the class.

Gregory additionally labored on Netflix’s “All Day and a Night time” earlier this yr as a wig hairstylist and is the hair division head on A24’s “Zola,” which premiered at Sundance. The latter, which is directed by Janicza Bravo and stars Taylour Paige, is more likely to be pushed to the subsequent awards season, which may put her within the working once more for 2022.

“America vs. Billie Vacation” is scheduled to be launched on Feb. 12.

