Oscars 2021: Black Panther lovers frustrated Chadwick Boseman did not win posthumous Oscar

The tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman It’s one thing that has been a prior to and after in Surprise and on the earth of cinema basically. This yr 2021, Black Panther lovers sought after the actor to obtain (posthumously) the Oscar for Perfect Actor. Alternatively, it went to Anthony Hopkins as you’re going to know from our abstract.

And naturally, this has generated a wave of redress from lovers, Comicbook tells us, who already noticed it gained. In truth, Boseman has already won a posthumous award, along with different types of tributes, comparable to the ones he has won from Surprise within the comics. There are those that even classify as “merciless” no longer giving him the Oscar, and naturally, Twitter has no longer been sluggish to mount the ruckus.

They construct all of the display round a Chadwick Boseman finishing after which Anthony Hopkins gained and did not display up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

He has been troubled since he left with “they offer it to Hopkins and he does not even display up.” It’s observed that he sought after it there and has no longer understood that an actor of an already decent age refuses to shuttle from London in the course of the Coronavirus pandemic.

both approach, re-organizing the display to make it finish that used to be as an alternative of absolute best image used to be no longer cool — gen🪴 (@genevievecheng) April 26, 2021

This woman admits that Hopkins is a brilliant actor and that it’s ok for him to win however that no longer giving it to Boseman actually “has no longer been beautiful.”

And also you? Are you compromise?