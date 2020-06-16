Oscars 2021 delay is a “a lot needed increase” according to Academy member

Yesterday it was introduced that the 2021 Oscars could be delayed by two months – and according to a member of the Academy the shift to April is a “a lot needed increase” for movies hoping to qualify.

As reported by Selection, the unnamed member mentioned, “This is a a lot needed increase for these movies who might have been stalled in post-production” – referencing the huge variety of movies which have had to shift launch dates as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The date shift has been accompanied by a change within the eligibility window, with movies launched up to 28th February, 2021 now eligible for consideration, as opposed to the same old cut-off of 31st December.

In asserting the change, Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Daybreak Hudson mentioned, “For over a century, films have performed an vital position in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in the course of the darkest of instances. They actually have this 12 months.

“Our hope, in extending the eligibility interval and our Awards date, is to present the pliability filmmakers want to end and launch their movies with out being penalized for one thing past anybody’s management.”

This can come as welcome information for a lot of movies – together with Ridley Scott’s The Final Duel and the Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann – which had reportedly beforehand been contemplating giving up on an Oscars run this 12 months.

Few movies have introduced new official opening dates at this stage, but it surely’s possible the change will imply the same old glut of movies aiming for Oscar glory will now be launched within the US within the first two months of 2021 – with UK launch dates usually following a month or two later.

Nominations are set to be introduced for the awards on 15th March 2021, with the ceremony going down on 25th April – whereas the dates of many different awards ceremonies for subsequent 12 months, together with the Golden Globes, are nonetheless up within the air.

An awards marketing consultant was quoted as saying, “Who is aware of what awards season is going to seem like? However a minimum of we all know when the Oscars are. That’s a good begin.”

