Oscars 2021 May Be Postponed – Variety

The 93rd Oscars aren’t till February, however the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences is contemplating suspending the large night time, in accordance with a number of sources.

The sources, who spoke on the situation of anonymity, say definitive plans are removed from being concrete at this juncture. The telecast is presently set for Feb. 28, 2021, on ABC.

“It’s probably they’ll be postponed,” one of many sources conversant in the matter informed Variety.

Nevertheless, that particular person cautioned that the small print, together with potential new dates, haven’t been absolutely mentioned or formally proposed but. One other supply says the date is presently unchanged at ABC.

When new non permanent rule adjustments for Oscar eligibility had been introduced in April due to COVID-19, Academy president David Rubin informed Variety it was too quickly to understand how the 2021 Oscar telecast might change within the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s unattainable to know what the panorama might be,” he stated. “We all know we wish to rejoice movie however we have no idea precisely what kind it’s going to take.”

Below the same old guidelines, a movie should have a seven-day theatrical launch in Los Angeles County to qualify for Oscar eligibility. However for this yr, movies launched digitally can qualify if the studio had initially deliberate a theatrical launch. “I feel everyone seems to be sympathetic to the filmmakers’ plight and we’re right here to help our members and the movie group,” Rubin stated. “It is sensible after we don’t actually know what’s to come back by way of the supply of theatrical exhibition. … We have to make allowances for this yr solely and through this time when theaters will not be open so nice movie work may be seen and celebrated.”

The brand new rule adjustments additionally embrace permitting Oscar-qualifying theatrical runs to happen in New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the Bay Space, as an alternative of simply in Los Angeles.

The Academy declined to remark for this story.

It’s unclear if suspending the Oscars may even imply that the Academy will enable movies launched after the year-end deadline to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.