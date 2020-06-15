Oscars 2021 Postponed by Two Months – Variety

The 2021 Oscars will go on — simply not on Feb. 28.

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences introduced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast has been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021. Variety was the primary to report in mid-Could that the Academy was contemplating delaying the massive night time within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For over a century, motion pictures have performed an essential function in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in the course of the darkest of instances. They actually have this yr. Our hope, in extending the eligibility interval and our Awards date, is to offer the pliability filmmakers want to complete and launch their movies with out being penalized for one thing past anybody’s management,” Academy president David Rubin and CEO Daybreak Hudson mentioned in a press release. “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic second, gathering film followers all over the world to unite by means of cinema.”

The Academy additionally introduced that the Governors Awards gala, which takes place within the fall, has been postponed to a later, unspecified date. The December opening of the Academy Museum of Movement Photos was pushed to April to coincide with the Oscars.

The group lately prolonged launch date eligibility guidelines. A function movie should now have a qualifying launch date between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. The submission deadline for specialty classes (animated function movie, documentary function, documentary brief topic, worldwide function movie, animated brief movie and stay motion brief movie) is Dec. 1, 2020. The submission deadline for normal entry classes, together with greatest image, authentic rating and authentic music, is now Jan. 15, 2021.

The format of the Oscar ceremony on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, telecast on ABC, has not been decided.

“We discover ourselves in uncharted territory this yr and can proceed to work with our companions on the Academy to make sure subsequent yr’s present is a protected and celebratory occasion that additionally captures the thrill of the opening of the Academy Museum of Movement Photos,” ABC Leisure president Karey Burke mentioned in a press release.

The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which was scheduled for June 20, 2020, has been postponed to a later date nonetheless to be decided.

In a domino impact, BAFTA moved the dates of its 2021 Movie Awards on Monday following the Academy announcement. They are going to be held on April 11 — two weeks earlier than the Oscars.

That is the fourth time the Oscars have been postponed. They had been first delayed in 1938 after huge flooding in Los Angeles. In 1968, they had been placed on maintain after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and once more in 1981 following an assassination try on President Ronald Reagan.

On Friday, the Academy introduced it was forming a job power with the Producers Guild of America “to develop and implement new illustration and inclusion requirements for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020.”

Academy key dates for the 2020/2021 Oscar season are as follows:

Preliminary voting begins: Feb 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends: Feb. 5, 2021

Oscars shortlists announcement: Feb. 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins: Mar. 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends: Mar. 10, 2021

Oscar nominations announcement: Mar. 15, 2021

Oscars nominees luncheon: April 15, 2021

Last voting begins: April 15, 2021

Museum gala: April 17, 2021

Last voting ends: April 20, 2021

Oscars: April 25, 2021

Museum public opening: April 30, 2021