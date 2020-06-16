Oscars 2021 postponed: What does this mean for the film trade?

Regardless of the reality that nearly 4 a long time have handed since the final Oscars delay, the postponement of this 12 months’s ceremony seems like par for the course in 2020, a interval the place distinctive occurrences have turn into the norm.

The transfer had been predicted by many trade pundits for a while as a result of the fragile state of the film trade, which has been severely shaken by cinema closures and suspended productions throughout the world.

Critical adjustments had been inevitable if Hollywood’s most prestigious night time was to proceed, however what do these rule tweaks and deadline extensions truly mean for this 12 months’s most acclaimed releases?

Let’s break it down…

Which movies might be eligible for Oscars this 12 months?

In earlier years, the Academy has been very strict about which movies are eligible for Oscar consideration, mainly specifying that they should have been launched in a number of Los Angeles cinemas for not less than every week.

It’s for this motive that streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have needed to work arduous to forge a path into the awards circuit, because it has been designed to help conventional strategies of film distribution.

That’s what makes it so outstanding that the Oscars have (quickly) lifted this restriction, that means that motion pictures launched on to streaming and on-demand platforms, equivalent to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, might be eligible at this 12 months’s present.

This allowance responds to the want for some movies to be made out there for buy throughout lockdown, notably these from unbiased studios most reliant on having a gradual earnings.

The delay of this 12 months’s ceremony has additionally include an prolonged deadline for Oscar hopefuls, shifting from the typical 31st December to the later date of 28th February.

This might be massively useful to movies which have wrapped capturing and are at present in post-production, giving additional time to editors who might be working from residence.

Likewise, it might lend an help to huge finances motion pictures planning an awards marketing campaign in 2021, as studios have proven reluctance to launch these tent pole footage on to on-line companies as a result of the monetary dangers concerned.

For sure, all the pieces is unsure at the second and its not clear when precisely issues will return to regular, however it’s potential that cinemas might be working on a bigger scale once more by February.

Will this have an effect on how and when movies are launched?

Whereas it’s arduous to know precisely what film studios have deliberate for their greatest footage, these amendments do have implications for the launch schedule going ahead.

Protected in the information that they received’t be exempt from Oscar consideration, indie fare is now extra more likely to be launched immediately into houses through on-demand companies.

Nevertheless, the longer deadline might mean that greater productions resolve to attend out the disaster, till public well being and client confidence returns to a extra steady degree.

When will Oscar nominations be introduced?

The Academy Award nominations might be introduced at a later date than typical on 15th March 2021, roughly a month earlier than the ceremony is held on 11th April 2021.

