Oscars 2021 Shortlist for Make-up, Visuals, Music, Doc, International

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences has introduced the shortlists for 9 classes for the upcoming Oscars. The classes and variety of movies embrace documentary characteristic (15), documentary brief topic (10), worldwide characteristic (15), make-up and hairstyling (10), unique rating (15), unique music (15), animated brief movie (10), stay motion brief movie (10) and visible results (10).

The shortlist voting concluded on Feb. 5, and the remaining will transfer on to the official section one voting, which is able to happen on March 5-9. The Oscar nominations shall be introduced on March 15, with the present scheduled to happen on April 25.

The complete lists are beneath with snubs and surprises:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fifteen movies will advance within the documentary characteristic class out of 238 movies eligible movies. Members of the documentary department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

“ 76 Days ” (MTV Documentary Movies) – directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Nameless

” (MTV Documentary Movies) – directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Nameless “ All In: The Struggle for Democracy ” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus “ Boys State ” (Apple TV Plus) – directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

” (Apple TV Plus) – directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss “ Collective ” (Magnolia Photos and Participant) – directed by Alexander Nanau

” (Magnolia Photos and Participant) – directed by Alexander Nanau “ Crip Camp ” (Netflix) – directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

” (Netflix) – directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham “ Dick Johnson Is Lifeless ” (Netflix) – directed by Kirsten Johnson

” (Netflix) – directed by Kirsten Johnson “ Gunda ” (Neon) – directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy

” (Neon) – directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy “ MLK/FBI ” (IFC Movies) – directed by Sam Pollard

” (IFC Movies) – directed by Sam Pollard “ The Mole Agent ” (Gravitas Ventures) – directed by Maite Alberdi

” (Gravitas Ventures) – directed by Maite Alberdi “ My Octopus Instructor ” (Netflix) – directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

” (Netflix) – directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed “ Notturno ” (Neon) – directed by Gianfranco Rosi

” (Neon) – directed by Gianfranco Rosi “ The Painter and the Thief ” (Neon) – directed by Benjamin Ree

” (Neon) – directed by Benjamin Ree “ Time ” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Garrett Bradley

” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Garrett Bradley “ The Truffle Hunters ” (Sony Photos Classics) – directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

” (Sony Photos Classics) – directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – directed by David France

PREDICTION TALLY: 11/15

With 238 documentaries submitted, the class introduced itself as pretty customary, with no egregious entries or surprises. Nevertheless, the quantity of entries warrants the Academy to think about increasing this lineup from 5 to 10 nominees if giant submissions like this proceed. Eight of the 15 are helmed by feminine filmmakers which is extremely encouraging with Asian, Black, Latinx and the incapacity group additionally represented. Very pleased with the department with many of those selections. Daybreak Porter delivered a one-two punch this yr with “John Lewis: Good Bother” and “The Method I See It,” each of which didn’t make the respective shortlist. Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger’s teamwork on “Completely Beneath Management” was additionally shut out.

SNUB: “Completely Beneath Management” (Neon) and “The Method I See It” (Focus Options)

SURPRISE: None?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen movies will advance to the subsequent spherical of voting within the worldwide characteristic movie class. Movies from 93 nations have been eligible within the class, probably the most in Oscars historical past. Academy members from all branches have been invited to take part within the preliminary spherical of voting and will need to have met a minimal viewing requirement to be eligible to vote within the class. Within the nominations spherical, Academy members from all branches are invited to decide in to take part and should view all 15 shortlisted movies to vote.

“ One other Spherical ” (Denmark) – directed Thomas Vinterberg

” (Denmark) – directed Thomas Vinterberg “ Higher Days ” (Hong Kong) – directed by Derek Tsang

” (Hong Kong) – directed by Derek Tsang “ Charlatan ” (Czech Republic) – directed by Agnieszka Holland

” (Czech Republic) – directed by Agnieszka Holland “ Collective ” (Romania) – directed by Alexander Nanau

” (Romania) – directed by Alexander Nanau “ Pricey Comrades! ” (Russia) – directed by

” (Russia) – directed by “ I’m No Longer Right here ” (Mexico) – directed by Fernando Frias

” (Mexico) – directed by Fernando Frias “ Hope ” (Norway) – directed by Maria Sødahl

” (Norway) – directed by Maria Sødahl “ La Llorona ” (Guatemala) – directed by Jayro Bustamante

” (Guatemala) – directed by Jayro Bustamante “ The Mole Agent ” (Chile) – directed by Maite Alberdi

” (Chile) – directed by Maite Alberdi “ Night time of the Kings ” (Ivory Coast) – Philippe Lacôte

” (Ivory Coast) – Philippe Lacôte “ Quo Vadis, Aida? ” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – directed by Jasmila Žbanić

” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – directed by Jasmila Žbanić “ Solar Kids ” (Iran) – directed by Majid Majidi

” (Iran) – directed by Majid Majidi “ Two of Us ” (France) – directed by Filippo Meneghetti

” (France) – directed by Filippo Meneghetti “ A Solar ” (Taiwan) – directed by Chung Mong-hong

” (Taiwan) – directed by Chung Mong-hong “The Man Who Offered His Pores and skin” (Tunisia) – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

PREDICTION TALLY: 12/15

This was an in depth race. There was chatter about “The Man Who Offered His Pores and skin” doing very effectively with Academy members, but additionally issues that not sufficient would see it. Guess I used to be fallacious there, however all the same old suspects are nonetheless within the working. Spain is normally one of many default selections and with the ability of Netflix behind it, I assumed it could have a preventing probability. Regardless of enjoying movie festivals, Poland additionally missed out on making the shortlist this yr.

SNUB: “The Countless Trench” (Spain) and “By no means Gonna Snow Once more” (Poland)

SURPRISE: “Higher Days” (Hong Kong) and “The Man Who Offered His Pores and skin” (Tunisia)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“ Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn ” (Warner Bros)

” (Warner Bros) “ Emma ” (Focus Options)

” (Focus Options) “ The Glorias ” (Roadside Points of interest and LD Leisure)

” (Roadside Points of interest and LD Leisure) “ Hillbilly Elegy ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ The Little Issues ” (Warner Bros)

” (Warner Bros) “ Ma Rainey’s Black Backside ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Mank ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ One Night time in Miami ” (Amazon Studios)

” (Amazon Studios) “Pinocchio” (Roadside Points of interest)

PREDICTION TALLY: 5/10

Netflix dominated right here with 4 movies within the working, however their tentpole movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7” lacking out might be an early warning sign, although it’s practically unimaginable to learn into the shortlist. “The Glorias” is a type of entries that whenever you see it on the listing, you’re feeling silly for not predicting it contemplating they’ve three totally different girls enjoying Gloria Steinem at totally different factors in her life. The inclusion of “Birds of Prey” is a pleasing shock, contemplating that it appears Warner Bros. didn’t put a lot effort behind it (omitting it from its FYC web site). The large misses listed below are Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Younger Lady,” which appeared like a possible winner, and Lee Daniels’ “The USA vs. Billie Vacation,” each of which made the Critics Selection lineup earlier this week. “The Promenade” was additionally left off. The frontrunner right here appears to be “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.”

SNUB: “Promising Younger Lady” and “The USA vs. Billie Vacation”

SURPRISE: “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” and “The Glorias”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance within the unique rating class for the 93rd Academy Awards, out of 136 eligible scores. Members of the music department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

“Ammonite” (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

(Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann “Blizzard of Souls” (Movie Motion) – Lolita Ritmanis

(Movie Motion) – Lolita Ritmanis “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard

(Netflix) – Terence Blanchard “The Invisible Man” (Common Photos) – Benjamin Wallfisch

(Common Photos) – Benjamin Wallfisch “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix) – John Debney

(Netflix) – John Debney “The Life Forward (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared

(Netflix) – Gabriel Yared “The Little Issues” (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman

(Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

(Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

(Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat “Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri

(A24) – Emile Mosseri “Mulan” (Walt Disney Photos) – Henry Gregson-Williams

(Walt Disney Photos) – Henry Gregson-Williams “Information of the World” (Common Photos) – James Newton Howard

(Common Photos) – James Newton Howard “Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

(Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross “Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

(Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton

PREDICTION TALLY: 12/15

One lady made this shortlist, and it wasn’t the one we anticipated. Lolita Ritmanis makes the minimize for the worldwide characteristic “Blizzard of Souls,” which didn’t make its respective lineup. Tamar-kali, who delivered nice work in “Shirley,” shall be sitting this one out, as will “Emma” co-composers Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer. Familiarity and legacy usually work effectively with the music department, which helped shock inclusions like John Debney and Thomas Newman. However that didn’t assist Elliot Goldenthal for “The Glorias” sadly. One other ding for “Promising Younger Lady” and “Wolfwalkers,” which I assumed would make an look. Amen and hallelujah for Terence Blanchard, Emile Mosseri, Daniel Pemberton and particularly Benjamin Wallfisch.

SNUB: “Shirley” and “Wolfwalkers”

SURPRISE: “Blizzard of Souls” and “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance within the unique music class out of 105 eligible songs. Members of the music department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

“Turntables” from “All In: The Struggle for Democracy” (Amazon Studios)

from (Amazon Studios) “See What You’ve Completed” from “Stomach of the Beast” (Impartial Lens)

from (Impartial Lens) “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Supply of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Profit As soon as Wonderful Nation of Kazakhstan” (Amazon Studios)

from (Amazon Studios) “Husavik” from “Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga” (Netflix)

from (Netflix) “By no means Break” from “Giving Voice” (Netflix)

from (Netflix) “Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

from (Netflix) “Struggle For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

from (Warner Bros) “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Forward (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Netflix)

from (Netflix) “Rain Tune” from “Minari” (A24)

from (A24) “Present Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!” (Sneakers within the Mattress Productions)

from (Sneakers within the Mattress Productions) “Loyal Courageous True” from “Mulan” (Walt Disney Photos)

from (Walt Disney Photos) “Free” from “The One and Solely Ivan” (Disney Plus)

from (Disney Plus) “Converse Now” from “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

from (Amazon Studios) “Inexperienced” from “Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

from (Amazon Studios) “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

PREDICTION TALLY: 9/15

This class presents a number of exclusions which are stunning to see. The magic for “Over the Moon” wasn’t in a position to crack the lineup, nor the sincerity of “Onward.” Andra Day’s chance of a double Oscar nomination has now ended with each of her songs failing to make the listing, regardless of a Golden Globe nomination — which by the best way, she will be able to nonetheless win. There are two songs from Diane Warren from “The Life Forward” and “The One and Solely Ivan,” and Abraham Marder can be a double nominee as he wrote the music for “Sound of Metallic” and was additionally a co-writer along with his brother, Darius Marder, and director Derek Cianfrance on the screenplay. Good on the Academy for the shout out for the music from “Mr. Soul!” however disgrace for not shortlisting it for documentary characteristic.

SNUB: “Onward” (“Carried Me With You”), “Over the Moon” (“Rocket To the Moon”), “Tenet” (“The Plan”) and “The USA vs. Billie Vacation” (“Tigress & Tweed”)

SURPRISE: “Mr. Soul!” (“Present Me Your Soul”) and “Sound of Metallic” (“Inexperienced”)

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten movies stay within the working within the visible results class for the 93rd Academy Awards. The visible results department government committee decided the shortlist. All members of the visible results department shall be invited nearly to view 10-minute excerpts from every of the shortlisted movies on March 6. Following the screenings, members will vote to appoint 5 movies for last Oscars consideration.

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (Warner Bros)

(Warner Bros) “Bloodshot” (Sony Photos)

(Sony Photos) “Love and Monsters” (Paramount Photos)

(Paramount Photos) “Mank” (Netflix)

(Netflix) “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

(Netflix) “Mulan” (Walt Disney Photos)

(Walt Disney Photos) “The One and Solely Ivan” (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) “Soul” (Pixar)

(Pixar) “Tenet” (Warner Bros)

(Warner Bros) “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO)

PREDICTION TALLY: 5/10 with alternate

This was a slaughterhouse of top-tier contenders. Apple TV Plus appeared like a shoo-in with “Greyhound,” as did Common Photos’ “The Invisible Man” and Paramount Photos’ “Sonic the Hedgehog.” All didn’t make the lineup rather than shock admissions like Lionsgate’s “Bloodshot” and Paramount’s “Love and Monsters.” “The One and Solely Ivan” had a powerful day, whereas “Soul” might be one other one of many animated movies that usually make the shortlist however fails to make it on nomination day. This yr might current a unique final result for it as it might have the products to go the best way of “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

SNUB: “Greyhound,” “The Invisible Man” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”

SURPRISE: “Bloodshot,” “Love and Monsters” and “The One and Solely Ivan”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Ten movies will advance within the Animated Brief Movie class, with 96 movies qualifying within the class. Members of the brief movies and have animation department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

The movies, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Something Occurs I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Sure-Folks”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Ten movies will advance within the documentary brief topic class for the 93rd Academy Awards out of 114 movies that certified. Members of the documentary department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

The movies, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Name Heart Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Dialog”

“Do Not Break up”

“Starvation Ward”

“Hysterical Woman”

“A Love Tune for Latasha”

“The Pace Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ten movies will advance within the stay motion brief movie class for the 93rd Academy Awards out of 174 qualifying movies. Members of the brief movies and have animation department vote to find out the shortlist and the nominees.

The movies, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Bittu”

“Da Yie”

“Feeling Via”

“The Human Voice”

“The Kicksled Choir”

“The Letter Room”

“The Current”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“The Van”

“White Eye”

