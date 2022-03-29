Oscars 2022 winners: Complete list of winners at the Oscars 2022

The Hollywood Academy has finally revealed the identity of the winners in the Oscar Awards 2022 that in Espinof we have been covering live. It has been an edition marked by the great triumph of CODA tonight, winning all the statuettes to which it was opting, by the decision to award 8 awards before the start of the gala (something highly criticized by Hollywood filmmakers) and above all and unfortunately for Will Smith’s violent behavior against Chris Rock for making a comment about his wife.

The gala has been hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer y Regina Hall, a trio of most unusual presenters who have had a huge challenge on their hands, since the Academy had been doing without this figure for several years. It may be that the declining interest of the public – last year’s gala was the least seen in history – led them to make that decision.

Awards at the 2022 Oscars

Below you will find the full honors of the 94th edition of the most important awards in the film industry. A year in which favoritism has been changing several times until finally ‘CODA: The sounds of silence’ has won the jackpot:

BEST FILM:

BEST ADDRESS:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) (WINNER)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

BEST ACTRESS:

Jessica Chastain, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (WINNER)

Olivia Colman, ‘La hija oscura’ (‘The Lost Daughter’)

Penelope Cruz, ‘Parallel Mothers’

Nicole Kidman, ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kristen Stewart, ‘Spencer’

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem, ‘Being the Ricardos’

Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Andrew Garfield, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Will Smith, ‘The Williams Method’ (WINNER)

Denzel Washington, ‘La tragedia de Macbeth’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Ciarán Hinds, ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur, ‘CODA’ (WINNER)

Jesse Plemons, ‘The Power of the Dog’

J.K. Simmons, ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kodi Smit-McPhee, ‘The Power of the Dog’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Jessie Buckley, ‘The Dark Daughter’

Ariana DeBose, ‘West Side Story’ (GANADORA)

Kirsten Dunst, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Aunjanue Ellis, ‘The Weather of Williams’

Judi Dench, ‘Belfast’

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

‘Belfast’, Kenneth Branagh (GANADORA)

‘Don’t Look Up’, Adam McKay and David Sirota

‘The Williams Method’, Zach Baylin

‘Licorice Pizza’, Paul Thomas Anderson

‘The worst person in the world’, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

BEST ADAPTED SCREEN:

‘CODA’, Siân Heder (CANADORA)

‘Drive My Car’, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe

‘Dune’, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

‘The Dark Daughter’, Maggie Gyllenhaal

‘The power of the dog’, Jane Campion

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (GANADORA)

Writing With Fire

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION:

Ala Kachuu (Take and Run)

The Dress

The Long Goodbye (GANADORA)

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM – ANIMATION:

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball (GANADORA)

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST MOUNTING:

don’t look up

Dune (WINNER)

Williams method

the power of the dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY:

Dune (WINNER)

the alley of lost souls

the power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Dune (WINNER)

the alley of lost souls

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

the power of the dog

BEST COSTUME:

Cruella (WINNER)

Cyrano

Dune

the alley of lost souls

West Side Story

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSER:

The King of Zamunda (Coming 2 America)

Cruella

Dune

Tammy Faye’s eyes (WINNER)

The Gucci house

BEST MUSIC:

don’t look up

Dune (WINNER)

Charm

parallel mothers

the power of the dog

BETTER SOUND:

Belfast

Dune (WINNER)

no time to die

the power of the dog

West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

Be Alive (‘The Williams Method’)

Two Little Caterpillars (‘Charm’)

Down to Joy (‘Belfast’)

No Time to Die (‘No time to die’) (WINNER)

Somehow You Do (‘Four Good Days’)

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS:

Dune (WINNER)

Free Guy

no time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

OSCAR CHEER MOMENT (Public Vote)

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (WINNER)

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘Avengers: Endgame’

‘Dreamgirls’

‘Matrix’

BEST POPULAR MOVIE

‘Army of the Dead’ (WINNER)

‘Cinderella’

‘The Minamata Photographer’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘Tick, tick… BOOM!’

We also leave you here a review of all the winning films that you can already see online and their corresponding platforms.

