Oscars’ Dates Shift In 2021 Won’t Impact Cannes, Berlin – Variety

The 93rd Academy Awards’ two-month postponement has already prompted the BAFTA Movie Awards to observe suite, nevertheless it received’t have a domino impact on the scheduling of the Cannes and Berlin movie festivals, organizers informed Variety.

After canceling this yr’s bodily version as a result of coronavirus disaster, the Cannes Movie Competition mentioned it’ll hold its spring 2021 version and kick off in mid-Might, just a few weeks after the Oscars on April 25. The precise dates will likely be unveiled this week.

“The 74th version of the Cannes Movie Competition will happen because it historically does in Might,” Cannes director Thierry Fremaux tells Variety.

“We perceive that the following Academy Awards will likely be held on the finish of April as a result of distinctive circumstances. That mentioned, our subsequent version will go on as deliberate in Might to shine a lightweight on cinema from all around the globe, and welcome again the movie group after this troublesome yr,” added Fremaux, who joked that “if the Academy desires to postpone its ceremony to Might it might be welcomed at Cannes.”

A number of high-profile films that have been anticipated to bow at this yr’s Cannes have been held by filmmakers to world premiere on the competition in 2021, for example Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” and Leos Carax’s “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

The suspending of the Oscars positions Cannes very early within the awards season. The fest has normally been a powerful launchpad for foreign-language movies similar to “Parasite,” and to a lesser extent some U.S. movies, notably “BlacKkKlansman,” which earned Spike Lee a greatest director nod. Though Cannes’ Official Choice is hardly U.S.-centric, the competition usually welcomes stars of the crimson carpet and on the jury. It stays to be seen whether or not stars will likely be prepared to journey proper after the marathon resulting in the Oscars.

The Berlin Movie Competition, nevertheless, may profit from the Oscars’ transfer as it’ll happen proper within the final stretch of awards season, from Feb. 20 to March 1.

In fact, Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian inform Variety that “it’s approach too early to (remark).

“On our aspect, we’re assured to place the competition in place and we’re working together with our companions in that path. In fact, we’re very a lot prepared to have an open dialog with manufacturing firms, studios and rights homeowners. If the Berlin Worldwide Movie Competition can assist movies of their journey, we will likely be completely satisfied to provide our contribution — particularly in these distinctive instances,” mentioned the pair.

Whereas the Oscars’ change of date won’t shake up the scheduling of the festivals’ circuit, it may have an effect on the kind of films which are submitted to this yr’s fall festivals, notably Venice and Toronto. The transfer additionally places Sundance in a very robust place. Organizers of the Venice Movie Competition declined to remark.

Moreover the BAFTAs, which will likely be held on April 11 as an alternative of February 14, different worldwide awards ceremonies may very well be impacted by the Oscars’ date shift.

Spain’s Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, which normally celebrates its Goya Awards in late January, tells Variety that it’ll meet subsequent week to resolve whether or not to push again subsequent yr’s ceremony. The Cesar Awards in France didn’t reply to Variety‘s request for a remark by press time.