Oscars Exploring BFI Southbank as London Venue (EXCLUSIVE)

The Oscars could possibly be heading to the BFI Southbank in London for its U.Okay. satellite tv for pc occasion.

A number of sources inform Selection that Academy producers are in late-stage discussions with the British Movie Institute (BFI) about holding the studio occasion — which is able to host this 12 months’s native nominees as a part of the principle ceremony — at its Southbank location, which overlooks the Thames and is a well-liked venue for crimson carpet premieres, notably through the BFI London Movie Pageant. The situation’s NFT1 cinema is its greatest display and largest stage. There’s additionally some out of doors area, though it’s pretty restricted.

London is opening again up this week after a three-month nationwide lockdown, and it’s believed this has posed appreciable complications for organizers making an attempt to plan a serious occasion, which is why talks are nonetheless underway this late within the sport. The Oscars happen in simply over 10 days, on Sunday, April 25.

The Academy confronted backlash final month after it was revealed that Zoom acceptance speeches weren’t an possibility this 12 months, inflicting some alarm amongst nominees who aren’t primarily based in Los Angeles. Shortly after, producers backtracked and confirmed that hubs could be arrange in London and Paris to accommodate worldwide nominees.

Sources have indicated that producers will must be inventive in how they perform the occasion at Southbank — which might happen within the early hours of April 26 due to the eight-hour time distinction with Los Angeles — as a result of ongoing restrictions round mass gatherings. It’s thought that organizers will want particular permission from the federal government if they’re to have the occasion totally indoors, though sources have indicated that producers are looking for an answer that may work whereas nonetheless observing tips.

By way of attendance, solely nominees will likely be permitted to the occasion, together with one visitor. These participating can even must take a minimum of two COVID-19 exams earlier than the ceremony, and visitors attending from exterior the U.Okay. might want to quarantine for the required 10 days, and take two coronavirus exams.

This 12 months’s Oscars have various outstanding U.Okay.-based nominees, together with Carey Mulligan, Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby and Sacha Baron Cohen.

In Paris, the Academy is teaming with Canal Plus for its native studio, which is able to host seven nominees, together with “The Father” director Florian Zeller. However as a result of strict COVID-19 restrictions in France in the mean time, the principles are stricter: Not like London, nominees can’t carry any visitors and should attend by themselves. As well as, no meals or drink will likely be permitted on the premises.

Late final month, producer Steven Soderbergh known as the logistics of organizing this 12 months’s ceremony “mind-numbing.”

“We’re so sorry for the frustration that our silence has brought on. It’s not as a result of we don’t care. It’s not as a result of we aren’t listening or that we’ve been caught off guard by the complexities of the present,” stated Soderbergh throughout a gathering for the studio and private reps of Oscar nominees, as reported by Selection. “Each day because the nominations got here out, we’ve had an inside debate whether or not to launch details about what we’re doing though that data is commonly etched in Jell-O.”

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.