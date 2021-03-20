Oscars: Glenn Weiss Back to Direct Ceremony

Tv and reside occasions veteran Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 93rd Academy Awards.

“Our plan is that this yr’s Oscars will appear like a film, not a tv present, and Glenn has embraced this method and give you concepts of his personal on how to obtain this. We’re thrilled to have him as a part of the mind belief,” mentioned present producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

Weiss has directed 5 earlier Oscar ceremonies, two of which earned him Primetime Emmys. He famously proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, whereas taking the stage to settle for his award on the seventieth Primetime Emmys in 2018, giving her a hoop that belonged to his late mom, who had handed away two weeks prior.

As well as to the Oscars, Weiss has additionally helmed 19 Tony Awards ceremonies, which earned him three Emmys. A few of his different directing credit embody The Kennedy Middle Honors, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, Dick Clark’s Primetime New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and the American Music Awards.

Oscar nominations had been introduced on March 15, that includes probably the most numerous and inclusive nominee discipline in historical past, together with two ladies administrators (Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Younger Lady”) and 9 actors of colour. David Fincher’s “Mank” leads the sector with 10 nominations, whereas six movies comply with with six noms every — “The Father” from Florian Zeller, “Judas and the Black Messiah” from Shaka King, “Minari” from Lee Isaac Chung, “Nomadland” from Zhao, “Sound of Metallic” from Darius Marder and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Aaron Sorkin.

The ceremony shall be held at Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In a letter emailed to nominees on Thursday, present producers mentioned there aren’t any Zoom choices for individuals who select not to attend. As well as, solely nominees, their company and presenters shall be allowed to attend the intimate ceremony.

The Oscars air April 25 on ABC.

Academy Awards Predictions (All Classes)