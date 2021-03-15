Oscars Nominations 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

About 9 hours after the Grammys finish, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards.

The Monday morning presentation begins at 8:19 a.m. ET/ 5:19 a.m. PT and can be obtainable to watch on Oscars.org, ABC’s Oscars.com and The Academy’s Fb, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

The Jonases will announce nominations for all 23 classes. After asserting the primary 9 classes, they are going to current the remaining 14 classes starting at 8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT. 4 of the key classes — finest image, actor, actress and director — are a part of the latter section.

So excited to share that @priyankachopra and I can be asserting the #OscarNoms on Monday, March fifteenth at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it dwell on @TheAcademy‘s Twitter! pic.twitter.com/Tzcti4Whb1 — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 11, 2021

The Academy’s shortlist for finest unique rating featured a slew of titles which have already garnered buzz this season, together with “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Little Issues,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” amongst others. Horror movie “La Llorona,” Mads Mikkelsen-starring “One other Spherical” and documentary “Collective” are in consideration for finest worldwide function movie.

High contenders embody “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Younger Girl.” Chloé Zhao’s drama might earn up to eight nominations, whereas the others have an opportunity at up to seven. The critically acclaimed directorial debut of Regina King, “One Evening in Miami,” and the rising momentum of Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metallic” put the titles in rivalry, however their standings within the race are usually not but clear.

The Oscars ceremony will happen in Los Angeles on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and can air on ABC. It will likely be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.