Oscars Prerecording Original Song Performances on Academy Rooftop

With the Oscars simply ten days away, Selection has discovered a variety of the unique music performances might be pre-recorded this coming Monday and Tuesday.

At the very least among the contenders might be performing their nominated songs on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Movement Photos on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The recorded musical acts will serve a twin goal: They’ll boast a dramatic, Hollywood-only backdrop and also will present a plug for the expensive and oft-delayed museum, which was initially meant to open on April 30 and can as an alternative welcome company on Sept. 30.

The unique music contenders this yr are: “Communicate Now” with music and lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth, “Io Si (Seen)” with music by Diane Warren; lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini, “Struggle for You” with music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, “Hear My Voice” with music by Daniel Pemberton; lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite and “Húsavík” with music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fats Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson.

Attributable to logistics, it isn’t identified which of the nominated contenders might be performing on the rooftop and which might be carried out by way of different choices, since some performers aren’t even within the nation. At the very least a couple of of the nominees have already made the trek to allow them to shot their numbers subsequent week. Initially, there have been reviews that the Dolby Theatre can be used for the performances, whereas the ceremony itself will largely happen at Los Angeles’ Union Station. This yr’s telecast is being dramatically reimagined with a smaller viewers that’s primarily composed of nominees and presenters, because of COVID restrictions.

For the primary time, the performances will happen in a pre-show phase airing earlier than the ceremony. Beforehand, the unique music numbers have taken place through the precise awards present.

AMPAS has not but responded to a request for remark.