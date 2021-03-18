Oscars Will Be COVID-Safe With Outdoor Ceremony, Fewer Presenters

The Academy of Movement Image Arts & Sciences has begun inviting expertise to current on the upcoming 93rd Oscars.

With these invites, extra particulars have emerged about how producers intend to maintain the ceremony COVID-safe. The ceremony will doubtless be an open-air manufacturing at Los Angeles’ historic Union Station. The Academy had beforehand introduced that the station could be used not directly along with the Dolby Theatre.

A standard 12 months can function as much as 50 non-nominee presenters, however that quantity might be being lower by greater than half. The present sometimes would come with one or a number of folks presenting an award in addition to musical performances, finest image clip packages and extra. Presenters will doubtless solely be allowed one visitor as is the case with nominees. Maybe, one supply speculated, nominees may also be requested to current this 12 months.

A lowered crimson carpet may also happen in an open-air location.

Nonetheless, nothing is ready in stone as plans can change relying on varied components, together with well being restrictions and the way many individuals resolve to attend the ceremony, in addition to climate situations.

Conventional presenters — winners from the earlier 12 months presenting their class however for the alternative gender — had been invited to current months in the past, as is all the time the case for Oscar planning. It’s not clear if present plans have been defined to them but.

The Academy declined to remark for this story.

The most recent particulars come simply a few days after Selection was the primary to report that Academy president David Rubin despatched a letter to all Academy members outlining this 12 months’s celebration.

The Academy is not going to maintain any in-person occasions, together with nominations screenings, the annual nominees’ luncheon or different programming. As well as, the one individuals who can be allowed to attend the Oscars would be the nominees themselves, their visitors and the ceremony’s presenters.

Using Union Station was introduced when the nominations had been revealed on Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Whereas the Golden Globes included nominees Zooming into the present, presenters appeared in particular person on the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles or the Rainbow Room in New York Metropolis. The viewers was restricted to a small group of frontline staff at both venue.

The extremely praised Grammys ceremony included nominees seated at socially distanced tables outdoors on the Los Angeles Conference Middle.