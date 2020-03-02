Oti Mabuse’s husband rumoured to become Strictly Come Dancing pro

Oti Mabuse’s husband is rumoured to be becoming a member of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing as one of many present’s skilled dancers.

Marius Lepure is a Romanian dancer who has beforehand labored on the seventh and eighth seasons of Let’s Dance, Germany’s model of Strictly which has been on the air since 2006.

The Solar is reporting that Lepure shall be a troupe dancer on the subsequent collection of the present, performing in group routines however not taking over a star accomplice of his personal.

Mabuse stormed to victory with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher on the newest collection of Strictly, fascinating audiences and judges alike with a lot of spectacular routines.

It was Mabuse’s first win since becoming a member of the programme, together with her earlier greatest exhibiting being a 3rd place end with Danny Mac in 2016.

Lepure can be following within the footsteps of Motsi Mabuse, Oti’s sister, who joined the judging panel final 12 months after a stint on Germany’s Let’s Dance.

This 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing is a great distance out, however already followers are questioning who may seem on the line-up and if certainly a same-sex couple could possibly be on the playing cards.

ITV’s Dancing On Ice featured a same-sex pairing for the primary time this 12 months comprised of Ian ‘H’ Watkins {and professional} skater Matt Evers, who positioned seventh within the competitors.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this winter