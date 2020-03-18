Ottawa Senators player first in NHL to test positive for coronavirus

An Ottawa Senators participant has examined sure for COVID-19, in step with a workforce comment Tuesday evening time. It’s the first recognized case throughout the NHL up to now.
three hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
An Ottawa Senators participant has examined sure for COVID-19, in step with a workforce comment Tuesday evening time. It’s the first recognized case throughout the NHL up to now.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment