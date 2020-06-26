‘Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles’ Sells to IFC Films – Variety

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles,” a documentary about one Isreali chef’s makes an attempt to recreate some of the French Monarchy’s most scrumptious desserts.

The movie is the newest work from Laura Gabbert, who beforehand teamed with IFC Films on “Metropolis of Gold,” a have a look at the late meals critic Jonathan Gold and his connection to the culinary scene of Los Angeles. “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” will likely be launched in September 2020.

The movie follows Yotam Ottolenghi, the London-based Isreali chef and celebrated creator of the cookbooks “Jerusalem” and “Lots,” as he’s enlisted by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Artwork to manage a meals gala impressed by the museum’s exhibit “Guests to Versailles.” In preparation for the occasion, Ottolenghi travels to the Palace of Versailles to conduct his analysis. He groups with well-known pastry cooks similar to “Cronut” creator Dominique Ansel to create an occasion that each recreates and critiques the extra of a patriarchal construction that allowed a choose few to take pleasure in a frivolous manner of life whereas so many others have been economically exploited. As even the most informal pupil of historical past is aware of, that gluttony didn’t finish so nicely for the French aristocracy.

“Laura Gabbert has turned her consideration to a decadent meals gala at The Met, and as we’ve seen with ‘Metropolis of Gold,’ the result’s an emotional expertise that makes us be taught and assume by means of the lens of culinary artwork,” mentioned Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films. “It was a pleasure to work with Laura to carry Jonathan Gold to audiences, and we will’t wait to start one other journey together with her and the sensible Yotam Ottolenghi.”

“Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” was produced by Emmy Award winner Steve Robillard (“The Confession Tapes”) and Mohamed AlRafi (“Dumplin’”), and govt produced by Paula Manzanedo-Schmit and Authentic Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, and Brian Lovett.

The deal for the movie was negotiated by Bocco with Josh Braun of Submarine Leisure representing the filmmakers.

“There’s actually no higher firm than IFC to launch this movie throughout such a novel time,” mentioned Gabbert. “Arianna and her group did considerate and progressive work with the launch of ‘Metropolis of Gold.’”

IFC has been very busy throughout the coronavirus lockdown, releasing a number of movies similar to “The Journey to Greece” and “Relic.”