‘Ouch’: Jennifer Lopez Finally Opens Up On Oscars Snub For Hustlers

I used to be unhappy, I used to be a little bit unhappy as a result of there was quite a lot of buildup to it. There have been so many articles, I acquired so many good notices — greater than ever in my profession — and there was quite a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to occur, if it doesn’t you’re loopy.’ I’m studying all of the articles going, ‘Oh my god, might this occur?’ After which it didn’t and I used to be like ‘Ouch,’ it was a little bit little bit of a letdown. Additionally I felt like my complete workforce — most of my workforce has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I believe they’d quite a lot of hopes on that they usually wished it too, so I felt like I let everybody down a little bit bit.