Our Favorite Movies Of 2020 So Far And Michael Keaton Returning To Batman

We’re on the midpoint of yet one more fantastic 12 months of the ReelBlend podcast, and so we discuss a have a look at what our FAVORITE movies of the 12 months are to this point. It is an fascinating 12 months given the restricted variety of releases, however we have nonetheless managed to see some unimaginable movies which can be nonetheless taking our breath away.
Information broke this previous week that Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman within the upcoming Flash Level film directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT franchise). The blokes give their normal ideas on this revelation, and look forward at what a “multi-verse” of kinds may imply for DC’s upcoming slate of movies and characters.
We’re all extremely excited to see Hamilton when it hits Disney+ subsequent month, however the concern over how Disney may censor the musical has been looming over the challenge for a while. Lin-Manuel Miranda has set the file straight on what precisely is being reduce out in order that the movie meets the required PG-13 score on the streaming platform. Is that this proper? Will we care sufficient to trouble worrying about it or are all of us simply blissful to see it in any respect?
Lastly this week, we dive into a few of our favourite movies that we flip to once we simply want to sit down down, chill out, and absorb that heat and comfy feeling some particular movies are capable of impart on us. #WarmBlanketBlend acquired an superior response from all of you, so we took some further time to share the wonderful tales plenty of you handed alongside.
