‘Our friend ate a fucking corona, a small fat heart attack, relief Indouri would have suffered like this’

new Delhi: Renowned poet Rahat Indouri died of a heart attack at the age of 70 on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after being found corona positive. With the departure of Rahat Indori, a wave of mourning has run in many other poets. The poet Munawar Rana said, "Our friend ate the fucking corona, otherwise the small heart attack would have been relieved." Rana said, "I was around 50 years old with Rahat ji. We shared many forums, be it in India or outside India, there used to be many programs in which both of us used to live and our programs were called 'Munawwar-Rahat' or 'Rahat-Munawar'. " He said, "Indouri Sahab was a very interesting man. We had very deep taluktas with them. Our last meeting was in the month of February in Rekha's program. "

The poet Mangal Naseem said, "Rahat Indori is not the name of a man, he was the name of an era. He gave many new words to Urdu poetry, Rahat Indori is the name of bringing revolution in poetry. He put his best poetry in front of people in very easy alphas. " He said, "Whenever Indauri Saheb used to meet, he used to meet very beautifully and on the stage he used to be, he used to look the same."

Nasim said, "I want to say today, today is a very bad day." Sometimes such people come. As time passes, so will their lack, that man could not be changed. " National poet Sangam Delhi president and poet Rasik Gupta told, "I had the opportunity to share many platforms with him, he was a very humble person. As much as his poetry is heard, it is less. Rahat Indauri used to get the entire Mahafil in his name. People were not satisfied to hear them. "