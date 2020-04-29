Our Girl fans left “crying” after Michelle Keegan’s emotional final episode

BBC One navy drama Our Girl got here to an emotional finish on Tuesday night time, which Michelle Keegan’s final episode on the sequence.

The finale noticed Keegan’s Sergeant Georgie Lane determine who the actual Aatan Omar and at last get some closure following the loss of life of her fiancée Elvis (Luke Pasqualino).

Regardless of some tense moments, the episode ended on an optimistic but heartfelt notice, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their ideas.

“Actually loved the sequence finale of #OurGirl been an incredible sequence to look at throughout these instances. Unhappy that @michkeegan is leaving, she all the time places in an incredible efficiency as Georgie. Can’t wait till it comes again once more!,” one fan wrote.

One other wrote: “i’ve truthfully by no means felt happier with an our lady ending. georgie has struggled with elvis since day one. and too see her lastly really feel glad sufficient to say goodbye to a chapter of her life is wonderful. obvs georgie n elvis will all the time have a spot in my coronary heart.”[sic]

Within the final scene, Georgie ties the ring Elvis gave her to a kite and lets go, with the sequence hinting at a possible romance with Nico Mirallegro’s Prof.

Nonetheless, not everybody was happy with the ending, with some viewers hoping Elvis would really make a comeback, regardless of, as one fan put it, being “blown off a constructing repeatedly”.

And although Elvis in the end didn’t return, Georgie bought her glad ending.

