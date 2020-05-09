Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan on THAT voicemail from Elvis in series 4

Ever since that heartbreaking scene in Michelle Keegan’s last series of Our Lady, we’ve been questioning: when precisely was that voicemail from Georgie’s late fiancé Elvis truly recorded?

Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino) was, after all, killed in an explosion in series three (although followers have at all times thought that he may someway nonetheless be secretly alive).

Then, in 2020’s series 4, we noticed Sergeant Georgie Lane (Keegan) listening to a recording to Elvis’s voice. However even the actress herself doesn’t know precisely when Elvis left that voicemail.

“The Elvis voice message, we truly don’t know when that was,” Keegan instructed Digital Spy. “I’m guessing it was in all probability when Elvis was attempting to get Georgie again in season two, however that entire scene was to symbolize her grief and the truth that she’s not over it and that she hasn’t handled it very effectively.

“She places on a courageous entrance and he or she masks her grief quite a bit, throwing herself into work, however behind closed doorways when nobody’s watching, she’s nonetheless very a lot grieving for Elvis.

“She received’t let herself transfer ahead, that’s why the voice message scene was fairly integral to the storyline.”

Whereas Keegan beforehand confirmed that the current fourth series of Our Lady can be her final, the BBC has but to disclose whether or not it will likely be shifting ahead on a fifth series with a brand new lead actress.

Showrunner Tony Grounds confirmed in April that the BBC has “but to resolve” on the way forward for the series.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.