‘Our Planet’ Producer Returns with Attenborough’s “Witness Assertion”

Silverback Movies made a splash final yr with Emmy-winning pure historical past hit “Our Planet,” which shortly grew to become Netflix’s most watched docuseries quickly after launching.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the ground-breaking collection combined jaw-dropping scenes of nature with an pressing reminder to viewers that all the pieces they’re witnessing on display screen is imperiled by human exercise.

This month, Silverback returns with function documentary “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.”

Billed as Attenborough’s witness assertion to the world, it paperwork the famed 94-year-old naturalist’s life in film-making, the damaging influence of people on the pure world – and his imaginative and prescient for change to avoid wasting the planet.

Backed by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the movie has a theatrical launch around the globe from Sept. 28, and can then launch globally on Netflix this autumn, and is accompanied by a ebook too.

“When David first began travelling within the Nineteen Fifties, the pure world was just about intact,” says Silverback co-founder and director of the movie Keith Scholey, a former head of the BBC’s Pure Historical past Unit the place he labored with Attenborough on quite a few documentaries. “There in all probability hasn’t been one other interval when the world has modified a lot. And he has been a witness to that.”

Scholey provides: “I don’t suppose folks have heard David speaking so bluntly, passionately and emotionally about that journey.”

Based in 2012 by Scholey and Alastair Fothergill, who additionally beforehand ran the BBC’s NHU, Bristol-based Silverback has emerged a serious pressure in high-end pure historical past manufacturing. Its productions embrace Disneynature cinema movies “African Cats,” “Chimpanzee,” and “Monkey Kingdom,” in addition to Discovery’s “North America,” the BBC’s “The Hunt” and Netflix’s “Our Planet.”

Arising subsequent month is a serious BBC five-parter, “Good Planet,” an exploration of the distinctive circumstances that make life on earth attainable.

Since launch, Silverback has grown to round 100 folks and has gone on a journey of its personal: from being filmmakers wanting to spotlight the wonders of the pure world to utilizing movie to drive constructive environmental change.

On this, Silverback very a lot mirrors the journey of Attenborough himself, who has turn into extra outspoken about points comparable to local weather change and air pollution in recent times, notably with documentaries comparable to “Blue Planet II” and “Extinction: The Information.”

Whereas making landmark docs for TV and streaming providers nonetheless lies on the coronary heart of what Silverback does as a manufacturing firm, it’s additionally creating content material for a variety of platforms. This contains social media to interact younger folks and drive eyeballs to collection by means of to creating variations of movies to be introduced on to resolution makers within the worlds of finance and enterprise.

For instance, Silverback introduced “Our Planet” at Davos, the place Attenborough was interviewed by Prince William. That led to an invite from Worldwide Financial Fund managing director Christine Lagarde to current to the IMF.

In the meantime, a model of the collection titled “Our Planet, Our Finance,” aimed instantly on the monetary world, launches this autumn. Scholey says that to resolve environmental issues, it’s necessary to deal with authorities leaders and enterprise.

Requested if Silverback’s movies have turn into extra campaigning, nevertheless, and Scholey politely pushes again. “I might hope not. I believe campaigning is the flawed phrase. I hope that we’re simply doing the journalism of our time – to essentially level out the predicament we’re in now.”

Scholey says that what’s totally different is that Silverback is not afraid of miserable viewers with the content material it makes. In different phrases, pure historical past programme making is not simply in regards to the splendor of nature. “I believe it’s time for honesty – so I hope it’s seen as sincere journalism somewhat than a campaigning view as a result of we’re not really becoming to an agenda. We’re simply following the science.”

That stated, “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” will not be solely miserable because it does supply up an answer to the planet’s issues: rewilding.

The idea of rewilding – letting nature handle itself to restore broken ecosystems and restore degraded landscapes – has taken off in recent times. As timber and certainly all vegetation soak up CO2, the pondering is that rewilding will help sort out world warming.

“The answer is basically, actually clear,” explains Scholey. “Essentially, we have to rewild the world.”

Provides Scholey: “You possibly can cease emitting C02, however you need to take it out. And the one factor that may take it out on an industrial-like foundation is the pure world. So for those who really reinvigorate the pure world, it is going to do the job for you. We don’t must construct something, you simply have to go away the pure world alone.”