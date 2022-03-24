“Our record is horrendous”: US coach recognized the difficulty of the Azteca Stadium

Gregg Berhalter recognized the difficulty of playing at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE)

The soccer team of The United States will return to the Azteca Stadium court after almost four years. The match corresponding to the Octagonal Final of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022 is crucial to define the second best team in the area. Although the streak of the most recent meetings has favored the United States, the strategist Gregg Berhalter was not considered as a candidate to take the victory due to the record of results they have obtained in Mexico City.

During his appearance before the media, one day before jumping onto the grass of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the helmsman He acknowledged that the three wins over Mexico in recent games give his team confidence. Although he highlighted the good development of his cycle, as well as the results that bring him closer to qualifying for the most important soccer tournament in the world, he considered that the sports arena is an unfavorable scenario.

“We cannot lower our guard. Our record here is horrendous. The odds are against us getting anything out of this game. We realize that and so with things, ”Berhalter declared at a press conference.

The Mexican National Team has a slightly better record against the United States at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Mexico has lost in the three most recent matches it has faced the team from the stars and stripes. During the summer of 2021, after the break due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, those led by Gerardo Martino were on the verge of lifting the Concacaf Nations League trophy, as well as the Gold Cup. In addition, they fell in Cincinnati during the first leg of the qualifying tournament.

However, despite the gloomy outlook, the results obtained inside the Azteca Stadium continue to be slightly favorable for the tricolor players. The last time both teams met on the pitch in the capital was towards the 2018 World Cup in Russia. At that time, the score ended with 1-1 tie after the United States took the victory at Mapfre Stadium.

Heading to Brazil 2014, when Mexico complicated its presence, the first leg of the series between both teams was unburdened at the Azteca, although there were no goals. In the second leg, Mexico fell two to zero inside the Columbus Stadium. It was not until 2009 when Mexico, as a local, defeated the Americans for the last time. On the way to South Africa 2010, Miguel Sabah and Israel Castro gave the tricolor a two-one win.

Mexico has failed to beat the United States in the last three games (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/REUTERS)

Despite Berhalter’s statements about the difficulty of the Azteca Stadium, the most recent record is also not favorable for Mexico. It is true that the Tata Martino has not lost at home in his five most recent confrontations, since he has tied two and won three games, but rivals like Jamaica and Panama presented difficulties to the Aztec players to keep the three points as local.

However, the relevance of the meeting It will force the two teams to show their best tactical display. It is worth mentioning that, by having the same number of points, the winner of the match could establish itself as second place in the general table and confirm their direct ticket to Qatar with two more victories at the end of the tournament.

“I think I understand what kind of game it will be. It will be a highly competitive game, you know what happens when these teams get together. I think that the guys clearly understand the kind of game it will be and what it takes to compete and win,” concluded Gregg Berhalter.

