Our Sound’ For North American Release – Variety

Gkids, the U.S.-based producer and specialty distributor, has acquired North American rights to Japanese animated movie “On-Gaku: Our Sound.” The movie, which performs within the Contrechamp competitors part of the Annecy Worldwide Animation Pageant, is being lined up for a launch later in 2020.

Directed by Kenji Iwaisawa, and tailored from a manga by Hiroyuki Ohashi, “Our Sound” is the story of a highschool child who tries to begin a band with a purpose to impress a lady. When he groups up together with his buddies, they uncover that none of them can play an instrument. Discouragement lurks round each nook.

The movie consists of over 40,000 hand drawn frames, utilizing the rotoscoping animation method. It encompasses a lead efficiency by Japanese alt-rock legend Shintaro Sakamoto.

Rodney Uhler, Gkids’ director of particular tasks, and Emico Kawai of gross sales agent Nikkatsu Company negotiated the deal for North American rights. The movie was earlier licensed by Nikkatsu to China’s streaming big Bilibili; and to standard distributors Anime Restricted, for the U.Okay. and Eire; Eurozoom for French-speaking territories, and to Media Fort for Korea.

The movie premiered final 12 months on the Ottawa Worldwide Animation Pageant the place it received the highest prize and earned plaudits. It added to its haul on the London Animation Pageant and moved into business launch in Japan in January this 12 months.

“ ‘On-Gaku: Our Sound’ reminds us of our favourite indie comedies whereas remaining a completely distinctive movie. Kenji Iwaisawa’s outstanding hand-drawn work has created a movie filled with quotable strains, distinctive characters and infectious model. It stays probably the most enjoyable viewing experiences we’ve had all 12 months,” stated Uhler.

Beforehand, the Ottawa jury hailed it as “a triumph of financial storytelling with out sacrificing the richness of its characters.” They stated they had been “significantly impressed with the proper timing, the simplicity of design, and the joyous celebration of the medium of animation.”