Our tragic exodus: the Darién

It has been happening for a long time but now it has become visible. It is that now the Darién reached The New York Times. Julie Turkewitz’s superb reporting overwhelms and anguishes. The extraordinary photos of Federico Ríos, in the best tradition of master Sebastião Salgado, hurt. All this forces us to reread and look at those images a thousand times. To understand, to try to believe what is read and seen there.

If tolerated, of course; the first instinct is denial, to stop reading and skim through the photos quickly, superficially. It is unimaginable, but it is not fiction. The lost look of the adults and the crying of incomprehension of the children; the human suffering that is spread through a text and twelve photos. The mud can be seen even in her eyes.

They are the tragic migrations of Latin Americans. In 2018 and 2019 I was in Cúcuta. I witnessed the exodus of Venezuelans, the walkers of the Andes. I saw them cross the Táchira on foot, I saw them crowd into the migrant shelter. I watched them continue south, Ecuador, Peru and beyond. I wrote it in several texts.

Today many head north through Central America, beginning with the Darien Gap. In that impenetrable jungle of the Panamanian isthmus, migrants walk through thick mud, there are no roads. The presence of the State is tenuous, if anything, and therefore there is no law either. They go north, just as the walkers of the Andes headed south.

Venezuelans are the majority, and therefore receive more attention, as in the note of the Times. However, there are also Cubans, Haitians and other nationalities of the hemisphere. They number in the tens of thousands. I was not there, I heard testimonies from the migrants themselves; those who made it out alive, that is.

They all agree: no section of the trip is comparable to the Darién. There the law is not only absent, it is also broken by those who must enforce it: the border guard, the army and the Panamanian police force. In partnership with the coyotes, human trafficking is the business that thrives in that area. If this is the case at the top of power, with more reason at the periphery. In collusion with the coyotes, they are the ones who rape migrant women.

None of this is necessarily the fault of the Panamanian government. That is Latin America, now and always. Porous borders, absence of state institutions and low capacity where they can be seen. Easily captured, they are vulnerable to competing proto-states.

None of this is new. In vast areas of the region, the map of the State as a bureaucratic and legal apparatus does not coincide with the political map; there is no state presence. Narcos, guerrillas, maras, human traffickers and smugglers, if not a conglomerate of all of them, compete with the State for territorial control, that is, for sovereignty, and many times they do it successfully.

The magnitude of resources of organized crime today is such that the capture of the State constitutes a minor operation. It is seen even in a robust state like Mexico, that is the origin of current Latin American migration. At the beginning of the last decade we were outraged by the images of migrant children crowded into border shelters, traveling alone. It keeps happening, it’s just that we’re not so surprised anymore.

They are the children whose mothers—the father is absent or was murdered—send them north on a train they call “The Beast” paying thousands of dollars to a coyote, or on a precarious raft from Cuba and Haiti.

Well, that mother does it imbued with love and rationality: to prevent drug traffickers from recruiting themknowing that their “job offers” cannot be rejected, and that the probability of surviving in La Bestia and wherever these children may end up is higher than in drug trafficking.

Of course, migration is rational. There is no employment, there is no health or education, there is no law, there is no State, organized crime rules and, in addition, dictatorships torture and murder. That is the reality of Venezuela, among others, even the horror of Darién looks better. As long as these repressive regimes remain in power, we will continue to write about the tragedy of the exodus.

