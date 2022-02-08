“Out Aguirre”: this is how the Rayados fans threw the club’s coach

Through Twitter, different fans demonstrated to request the departure of Vasco Aguirre (Photo: REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

The team of Monterrey had his fifth participation in the FIFA Club World CupHowever, his performance was not as expected. they lost with a score of 1 – 0 against Al-Ahly. The scratched They quickly paraded into the Mundialito, so the reactions of the fans showed their annoyance and indignation at their prompt elimination.

Javier Aguirre, coach of the Monterrey team, was pointed out by the fans as the main culprit for the team’s performance in the Arab Emirates. And it is that, despite the fact that a day has passed since the game in which they lost, through social networks the followers of The gang they viralized the “out Aguirre”.

Through Twitter different fans demonstrated to ask for the exit of the Basque Aguirre from the club’s bench, among the main arguments that they exposed on social networks was the lack of results and they undermined the work of the experienced coach.

Comments like “Working?? no shame #outDavino #FueraAguirre #OutColdPechos”, “incompetent technician, that he is going to go to the expansion league #FueraAguirre” and They are not ashamed, bunch of mediocre idiots. #FueraVasco #FueraAguirre #FueraDuilio #FueraOrnelas” were some of the claims that went viral.

And it is that the followers of the albiazules not only hailed the technician’s departure, but also demanded the resignation of Jose Gonzalez Ornelas, who is the administrative president of scratched, and other characters of the club’s board. With the hashtags “Aguirre out” and “Ornelas out” they staged a demonstration in the digital space.

In addition, the people who traveled to the United Arab Emirates to see the scratched They also expressed their annoyance with the team and left a reminder to the entire albiazul squad. Outside the club rally, a group of people left several egg cones along with the tacha image of Javier Aguirre, this as synonymous with the lack of forcefulness that they did not show on the court and evidence of their annoyance.

The gesture was photographed and spread on the internet to undermine the performance that Aguirre has shown in recent relevant games for the club.

In addition, different Mexican fans who traveled to the Arab country staged a series of riots and claims at the end of last Saturday’s match. As the team prepared to leave the Al Nahyan Stadium, the bus that transported them was intercepted by some fans who claimed defeat.

For Multimedia Sports a fanatic agreed to give some statements and pointed out: “We have a very expensive coach who honestly does not show work. Enough is enough, we are fed up with Aguirre”.

Complaints continued on social media to ask to leave Basque Aguirre. Even as the debate about Aguirre’s performance increased, some Internet users reported the sanctions that Twitter was imposing on them for the use of his profile. Despite this, they continued to use the hashtag “Out Aguirre” to make your demands viral.

scratched qualified for the Club World Cup after beating America on the CONCACAF Champions League. He debuted in the FIFA competition on Saturday, February 5 against Al-Ahly; The first few minutes of the match were very close for both, but as time went on, the Egyptian squad dominated the match.

The goal threats were more and more constant until Mohamend Hany opened the scoring at minute 53 of the second half. From that moment on, the actions of The gang it was not enough for them to turn the score around, consequently they were eliminated in the quarterfinal phase.

In Mexico, different sports commentators and fans claimed the performance that Javier Aguirre showed on the field.

