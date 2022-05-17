“Out of context”: the unusual goal against Paraguayan soccer that caused a furor on social networks

Néstor Giménez, from Tacuary of Asunción, made an incredible mistake against Olimpia

With two goals from midfielder Alejandro Silva, Olimpia was imposed last Sunday on Tacuary in the match corresponding to the date 16 of the Opening Tournament 2022 of Paraguay. Nery Bareiro (20′ 2T) was the only scorer for the local team, while away goals were made by Alexander Silva (4′ 2T, penalty and 10′ 2T), Walter Gonzalez (41′ 2T) y Nestor Gimenez (35′ 2T, against).

Walter González made the stadium vibrate with his definition, in the 41st minute of the second stage. After an individual play on the right, the striker finished off the goal from the large area and placed the ball on the right post of the goalkeeper, who could do nothing. Nevertheless, Néstor Giménez’s great goal against his own fence was what caused a furor on social networks.

It is that the defender of Tacuary, in absolute solitude and from the penal point, he wanted to clear the corner a center sent from the left by Santiago Vera and beat his own goalkeeper. “Out of context”, was the reaction of the narrator of the transmission. “It was for the other side, brother”, added the journalist. The video was widely shared and even some joked about the quality of the conquest, as well as others made reference to the fact that it was bought by the rival team.

After the meeting, his partner and goalkeeper Carlos Servin referred to the unprecedented action starring Nestor Gimenez: “It was an accidental play, the partner he wanted to clear the corner and told me that he hurried and didn’t notice. received the support of all the companions. It is something that can happen to anyone, unfortunately it happened to us and well, it is an accident. He is very hurt.”

In dialogue with Sports Cardinal, the Tacuary goalkeeper acknowledged: “A goal like that never hit me. In the locker room we gave him (Giménez) full support, because we know him very well and we know that he had no intention. Now it’s time to turn the page.”

With this defeat, Tacuary remains with 17 points and in ninth place in the standings. While Olimpia adds 30 units and ranks third in the tournament. The leader is Libertad with 41 units. On the next date, Tacuary will play again at home against Sp. Ameliano, while Olimpia will host Cerro Porteño at the Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium.

