Outbreak of coronavirus cases in Barcelona: Xavi only has 9 outfield players

Xavi’s Barcelona suffers from a coronavirus outbreak (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

An outbreak of coronavirus shakes the first team of Barcelona. In the last hours, the club announced the positive cases of Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and the youthful Pablo Ruiz Gavira, better known as Gavi. In this way, the number of people affected by the virus within the squad amounts to seven athletes, complicating it for the technical director Xavi Hernández to outline the 11 that he will face Mallorca on January 2.

“The players are in good health and are isolated at home. The club has informed the competent authorities “, informed the Barcelona entity through a statement that it spread through its social networks. In this way, Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi They join the positives of Jordi Alba, Clément Lenglet, Dani Alves and Alejandro Balde. Faced with this situation, the club decided to redouble its efforts to avoid more infections within the squad.

Ousmane Dembele joins Barcelona’s list of coronavirus positives (EFE / Quique Garcia)



Coach Culé will have to juggle to form the starting team, since in addition to the positives of COVID-19 it is necessary to add an important list of injured. Currently Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Roberto are not in optimal conditions. In addition, Sergio Busquets and Gavi are suspended.

Xavi will light candles for Ansu and Pedri, who are in the final stretch of their recovery so that they can say present at the Estadi de Son Moix.

With this scenario raised, the technical director today it only has 12 footballers available, of which 9 are field players: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Óscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Riqui Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong.

Then there is the case of Yusuf Demir, who is still part of the first team, but the leadership decided to give him special permission not to train while waiting for his departure from the institution to be resolved.

To complete the payroll of concentrate, the Barcelona strategist will have to resort to footballers of the subsidiary; although you must bear in mind that there must always be five first team players on the field of play. Otherwise, the match will be considered lost.

After 18 presentations, Barcelona has 28 units, which places them in seventh place, just one behind Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid, the last clubs to access the positions that grant a ticket to international competitions. Mallorca, for its part, appears in fifteenth place with 20 points, five above the relegation zone.

