Outcast 1.1 is loose to obtain to PC for the tenth anniversary of THQ Nordic

Keep eternally this vintage motion journey online game from 1999 modernized in 2014.

THQ Nordic you might be in success. The corporate previously referred to as Nordic Video games celebrates its 10th anniversary this 12 months, an tournament that its managers sought after to have fun with PC gamers this week through providing the potential of loose downloading the science fiction vintage Outcast 1.1 without cost.

Particularly, the ones can keep eternally with the online game in GOG, the place in addition they There are a number of THQ Nordic launches to be had on be offering. At the present time we have no idea till what day this promotion will probably be in power.

Outcast 1.1 is an optimized model of the 1999 action-adventure identify from Attraction and Infogrames, the place the participant won the undertaking to escort a gaggle of scientists to an alien global in a parallel universe to retrieve a probe and forestall a black hollow. that threatened the Earth. This reissue dates from 2014, and featured more than a few improvements to benefit from present apparatus.

Different Outcast

However, GOG will even host the premiere of Outcast 2 – A New Starting, the brand new installment of the collection that introduced its first trailer a couple of weeks in the past. It does no longer have a unlock date but, however it’s going to arrive on each PC and PS5 and Xbox Sequence X | S. After all, we keep in mind that Outcast – 2d Touch was once launched in 2017, a remake of the primary online game that we already analyzed in 3DJuegos.

Extra about: Outcast, THQ Nordic, GOG and Unfastened Video games.