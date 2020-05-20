Outer Banks Star Apologizes For Insensitive Posts, But Then Also Blames Hackers

Go away a Remark
Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has been producing all types of buzz just lately, however not totally on account of his position within the Netflix sequence. A variety of social media posts from Stokes included derogatory phrases, and so they resurfaced on-line after Outer Banks launched. These posts have since been deleted from Twitter, however the plot nonetheless thickened when Stokes apologized for the feedback, then seemingly blamed hackers.
Chase Stokes’ apology itself has additionally been deleted from Twitter, however the content material was saved from earlier than the submit was taken down. Stokes tweeted “I’m flawed, and I’m sorry” and hooked up a screenshot of an extended message, saying this:
Sure. I’ll tackle this. I used to be not hiding. I consulted in one in every of my closest mates simply as anyone else would. I’ve posted insensitive tweets. My Fb has been hacked numerous instances. The image is not even of me or anyone I do know. Once more, I’m extremely sorry. I actually am. I hope you guys see what i’m at present doing and the way I’m persevering with to do the precise factor by being respectful in as we speak’s local weather. This doesn’t excuse my phrases, nor am I excusing myself. I’ll proceed to work in direction of utilizing my platform in the identical capability I’ve been and doing/bringing gentle into the world.
Whereas Chase Stokes did point out having a social media account hacked in his Twitter apology, he did not blame his feedback on a hacker posting the “insensitive tweets.” He additionally did not mince phrases, explicitly saying that he’s “extremely sorry” and that an apology does not excuse what he stated. If Stokes left the state of affairs at this apology and did not delete it, that would have been the top of the story.
As an alternative, Chase Stokes posted two tweets on his web page (that had been purged of all his earlier posts, together with the apology) seemingly crediting the apology to hackers. First, he made a declare about his Twitter password:
Only a few hours after the apology went up on his Twitter web page, Chase Stokes acknowledged that he was “simply getting again” on Twitter and he was “figuring issues out.” It wasn’t 100% clear what he was saying, however he elaborated only one minute later, posting this:
Chase Stokes hasn’t tweeted since he acknowledged that anyone bought entry to his account, so he hasn’t cleared up what precisely he meant by these posts. It definitely looks like he deleted the apology, after which tweeted about difficulties together with his account responsible hackers for it.
That stated, giving hackers credit score for the apology and never making a separate one does not strike me as an effective way to deal with the controversy. There is not any solution to verify in some way if Chase Stokes actually was hacked or if one thing else is occurring, however some readability from Stokes would undoubtedly be welcome. He is not likely serving to his personal case right here!
Whereas he might not be 100% profitable at dealing with his social media controversy at this level, Outer Banks seemingly hasn’t suffered. Greater than a month after the sequence made its Netflix debut on April 15, Outer Banks is holding the #7 spot on Netflix’s Prime 10 within the U.S. Though the present hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 simply but, the creator has plans for what may occur subsequent.
In case you’re considering testing the present that shot Chase Stokes into the limelight in 2020, yow will discover all ten episodes of Outer Banks streaming on Netflix now.
