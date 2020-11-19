Outfest to Honor Joe Mantello and Dreamworks at Legacy Awards Gala

Outfest introduced that its annual Outfest Legacy Awards will happen at the Calamigos Ranch this yr on Nov. 21 and honor Joe Mantello and DreamWorks Animation.

The awards, which might be streamed on-screen at the ranch in addition to on Delight Media channels, Outfest social channels and Outfest Now, honors Hollywood filmmakers and creatives who assist diversify LGBTQ illustration in movie and tv. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will host the gala.

“Outfest continues to use this second to replicate on the companies and people in leisure which might be in most want of a highlight,” Outfest government director Damien Navarro stated in an announcement. “Animation, live-stage, music, tv and movie are actually peppered with a cross-section of tales who’re utilizing these mediums to even additional broaden our tales into uncharted territories.”

Actor and director Joe Mantello would be the first-ever recipient of the Terrence McNally Award, made in honor of the playwright after he died following COVID-19 issues this yr. Mantello’s latest credit embody directing Netflix’s “Boys within the Band” and performing in “Hollywood.” He’s additionally featured on one of many covers for Out’s “Out100” journal difficulty.

DreamWorks Animation, liable for the reveals “She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy” and “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” might be given the Guardian Award.

“We couldn’t be extra excited to see how our trade has continued to come collectively to assist the variety of our packages in such an unprecedented approach,” Navarro stated. “It truly is taking a village to assist Outfest climate these uncharted territories.”

A screening of Alan Ball’s new movie, “Uncle Frank,” will happen after the awards present.

Sponsors for the night time embody Amazon Studios, Cadillac, Delight Media, Selection, KCRW, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Reder & Feig LLP, Sheppard Mullin, Paramount, J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Effen Vodka, The Battle Journal and Actually Onerous Seltzer.

For more information, go to outfest.org.