Outlander And 11 Other Great Shows To Stream On Starz

Outlander

It’s a curious how, as time additional progresses, historic fiction has develop into increasingly more well-liked, particularly with a twist that brings it into the realm of fantasy. One of many stronger examples is that this acclaimed Starz authentic starring Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married English World Warfare II-era fight medic inexplicably dwelling a second life in 18th-century Scotland, the place she falls in love with the chivalrous Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Developed by Ronald Moore, the Emmy winner behind the trendy reinvention of Battlestar Galactica, and based mostly on the novel by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is an exhilarating, romantic, and ever-so mysterious drama of distinctive creation that has captured audiences hearts for 5 seasons so far.

Stream Outlander on Starz right here.