Outlander announces four special episodes – and they’re coming very soon

In case you’ve been craving some extra Outlander goodness, then the crew have a giant deal with for you.

The creators have confirmed they are going to be releasing an “Finish of Summer time Sequence”, which can include four episodes.

And the perfect information of all? They’re ranging from tomorrow (23rd August).

We’ve obtained the low-down on all of the episodes, when they’re out and how one can be part of the motion – learn on to seek out out extra.

The right way to watch the Outlander specials

The Outlander summer season specials shall be obtainable to stream by way of the Outlander Collector Fb web page.

The four-part sequence has been made along side Docs With out Borders, a world support organisation who work with over 70 international locations across the globe.

Viewers can donate to the charity by way of the Fb web page.

What are the four Outlander specials about?

We begin proceedings with the novels, as E-book Nook with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis have a look over the creation of the story, the way it has been tailored for the small display screen and they’ll little question be readily available to reply any burning fan questions. Gabaldon can be anticipated to disclose particulars of her ninth e-book. Out there on 23rd August.

Subsequent, we go to the kitchen with A Style of Outlander. Theresa Carle-Sanders (who wrote Outlander Kitchen, obtainable on Amazon now), is joined by stars of the present, Lauren Lyle and John Bell to make an historic interpretation of fish and chips. Yummy! Out there 30th August.

Simply a few days later, The Music of Outlander airs. Sequence composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough chat all issues music as they replicate on the previous 5 seasons of Outlander. There’s additionally set to be a special rendition of Flowers of the Forest by Maria Doyle Kennedy and 12 singers will carry out The Skye Boat Music. Out there sixth September.

And at last, it’s the massive one: Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam. Claire and Jamie will reunite on display screen to fill us all in on the previous couple of months, chat about their favorite moments from the earlier seasons and they’ll even reply fan questions. You don’t wish to miss this! Out there 13th September.

In case you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information. Purchase Outlander Kitchen by Theresa Carle-Sanders on Amazon now.