Outlander Is Getting A Spinoff With Sam Heughan, But It’s Not What We Expected

Hear, everyone knows that there’s a sure dream Outlander spinoff which followers have been clamoring for, and which has been rumored, for fairly a bit now. But, whereas we watch for ultimate phrase on whether or not or not Starz is definitely going to decide to giving the folks extra of Lord John Gray, we now have one other approach to look upon Outlander star Sam Heughan past the not too long ago accomplished Season 5 of the collection. Heughan and his former co-star, Graham McTavish (who performed Jamie Fraser’s uncle, Dougal MacKenzie) are actually starring within the highway journey docuseries, Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.
Whereas this may not be what any of us had been anticipating when trying ahead to information of an Outlander spinoff, at the very least it appears to be like like Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham goes to be some good, quaint highway journey enjoyable. Check out the trailer, which was posted on the Starz Twitter feed, and see in the event you do not agree:
I imply, come on! Which Outlander followers amongst us, who’re at present attempting to climate the lengthy Droughtlander we’ve got in retailer between Seasons 5 and 6, won’t be wanting to see Males in Kilts when it lastly debuts?
As you may see, Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, will comply with Heughan and McTavish as they journey all through Scotland to be taught extra concerning the nation, its traditions and the historic occasions that formed its folks and everybody’s favourite romantic time-traveling drama, Outlander. The duo created the eight-episode collection of half hour installments, and govt produced it, together with Alex Norouzi, and had been seeking to “share their travels with the viewers slightly than merely guiding them.”
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish appeared on Good Morning America to speak about their new present, and when requested what followers can count on from the collection, they answered:
McTavish: The actual ardour for me, and I believe for Sam, was to essentially discover this excellent character, which is Scotland. It’s an enormous character in Outlander, however for us, this was then an opportunity to essentially develop that additional and to look into the historical past and the tradition.
Heughan: I believe we each knew so much about Scottish tradition, however we needed to know extra. We realized issues that we did not know earlier than. I want I might do that day-after-day. It’s so enjoyable.
Their travels will take them from Glencoe, house to the notorious bloodbath of members of the MacDonald clan in 1692, to Inverness and even the precise battlefield at Culloden, which ought to be of specific curiosity to Outlander followers far and vast.
We do not know simply but when Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will air on Starz, so be sure you keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. Within the meantime, be sure you try our 2020 Netflix information, see what’s new to Hulu in June and look into your choices for summer time TV!
