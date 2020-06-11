Outlander Is Getting A Spinoff With Sam Heughan, But It’s Not What We Expected

McTavish: The actual ardour for me, and I believe for Sam, was to essentially discover this excellent character, which is Scotland. It’s an enormous character in Outlander, however for us, this was then an opportunity to essentially develop that additional and to look into the historical past and the tradition.

Heughan: I believe we each knew so much about Scottish tradition, however we needed to know extra. We realized issues that we did not know earlier than. I want I might do that day-after-day. It’s so enjoyable.